Watch Falynn Guobadia talk about friendship with Porsha Williams

Falynn talked about her friendship with Porsha during her marriage to Simon in interview published in March. Pic credit: Kandi Online/YouTube/Porsha Williams/Instagram

Simon Guobadia, who is the ex-husband of Falynn, announced that he is engaged to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

In an Instagram statement announcing the relationship, Porsha addressed the “optics” of her engagement to Simon and denied having a friendship with Falynn.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Falynn and Simon joined Season 13 of RHOA in a guest role — Falynn was introduced as friend of Porsha.

The former couple released a joint statement announcing their divorce in April after being married for two years. Porsha revealed he filed for divorce in January.

The 39-year-old reality TV star raised the eyebrows of RHOA viewers when she denied being friends with Falynn. Porsha visited the then-couple’s home in RHOA’s current season. Here is everything we know about Falynn and Porsha’s friendship.

Falynn talks friendship with Porsha in interview

In March, Kandi published an interview with Falynn on her YouTube channel Kandi Online in their first sit down. It is unclear when the interview was recorded.

During the chat, she talked about her friendship with Porsha and how they met through Porsha’s then-boyfriend Dennis Mckinley and her then-husband Simon.

“You came on as a friend of Porsha’s, so what was y’all history,” Kandi asked the RHOA star.

Falynn responded: “It was more so through Dennis and Simon — they knew each other — they are in the same industry.”

After revealing how her ex-husband’s nightclub business and Dennis’s restaurant business connected the to, Faylnn describes how her friendship with Porsha began. “She was really sweet, she has always been very real and genuine, so we clicked.”

Porsha shares a daughter, Pilar with her former fiancé Dennis Mckinley. The former couple appear to be on good terms and the RHOA star revealed that Dennis and Simon have a co-parenting relationship.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

Who is Falynn Guobadia?

Falynn, who is originally from Florida, has lived most of her life in Atlanta. She revealed on RHOA that she shares three children with Simon while he has five other children from a previous relationship.

Some of the housewives criticized the age gap in their relationship and implied that she dating the entrepreneur for his wealth. The 31-year-old was married to the Nigerian businessman, who is 56 years old.

She explained on Kandi Online that dated an older man helped her mature and it was not uncommon in her culture to marry older men.

Falynn is of Cape Verdean and Thai descent. She has not released a public statement following Porsha’s engagement to her ex-husband.

Bravo has yet to officially renew RHOA for Season 14, so it is unclear whether Falynn will return to the series.