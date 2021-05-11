Porsha Williams’ fellow RHOA costars rally around her and show support after she revealed her controversial relationship with Simon Guobadia. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams shocked Real Housewives of Atlanta fans and stars alike when she revealed that she is dating and even in love with her friend Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Falynn and Simon were a happily married couple when they appeared on RHOA Season 13, but things have obviously changed since then.

Now, the couple is officially divorced and Simon has moved on with Porsha.

Porsha and Simon have been dating for a month, and the relationship seems to be moving fast. They are already in love and on the fast track to marriage.

Porsha had made an Instagram post announcing the big news and some of her fellow RHOA stars had something to say about it.

Surprisingly, plenty of the Bravolebrities who commented were supportive of Porsha’s new controversial relationship.

“Congrats P! Always choose happiness first #Lovewins,” former RHOA star NeNe Leakes commented.

“I love, love,” LaToya Ali commented along with three double pink hearts emojis.

Shamari Devoe initially just left heart eyes and red heart emojis but she then later elaborated that she didn’t intend to stir the pot with her comment.

“I don’t what the story is guys. The post was about love, and I liked the post and comment,” Shamari wrote. “It starts and ends there. If it didn’t happen on Season 11, I don’t much about it. I wish everyone involved the best.”

Porsha’s sister Lauren Williams also had positive words, writing, “love you!” along with four red heart emojis.

Porsha has since turned off comments for her Instagram post, but The Peach Report Daily captured screenshots of the comments before they were taken down.

Pic credit: @thepeachreportdaily/Instagram

Porsha’s confession about Simon Guobadia

Porsha shocked her fans when she confessed that she is now dating Simon Guobadia.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she wrote of her new relationship in the caption.

She went on to clarify that she did not break up Falynn and Simon’s marriage.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing,” she explained. “That’s between the two of them.”

However, she revealed that her decision to date Simon has destroyed hers and Falynn’s friendship.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” she added.

She also shared that her baby PJ will now have two, positive father figures in her life and that her ex and co-parent Dennis is respectful of her new relationship.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!” Porsha exclaimed.

She concluded, “It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P.”

Simon reveals he proposed to Porsha

Simon also made an Instagram post addressing his new relationship with Porsha.

In the caption, he revealed that he intends to marry Porsha.

“Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon,” he wrote.

He also posted a picture of Porsha’s engagement ring proving he already proposed.

It looks like another RHOA wedding is in the works!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo.