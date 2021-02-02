NeNe Leakes claims RHOA castmates are being paid to stay quiet, threatens to ‘call names if need be’

NeNe Leakes explains why RHOA castmates won’t support her. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes is not getting the support she needs amid her ongoing battle with the Bravo network.

The OG has accused her former network of racism and unfair treatment after quitting the show.

She has even started a petition online urging fans to boycott the network until they address the claims being made against them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But NeNe doesn’t just have a bone to pick with Bravo, she’s also upset that her RHOA castmates have not been speaking out along with her.

Matter of fact, the former peach holder alum is threatening to start calling people out if they remain silent.

And she’s making some damning claims— that certain cast members, agents, lawyers, etc. are being paid off to look the other way.

Furthermore, NeNe might be calling out her friend Porsha Williams who has remained silent amid NeNe’s battle with the network.

Read More Nene Leakes talks bittersweet departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta

Fan calls out Porsha Williams for not supporting NeNe Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is getting fired up on social media, and her castmates better watch out.

The 53-year-old was asked by a fan on social media why her friend and current RHOA star Porsha Williams is not standing with her.

The fan tagged Porsha in the comment and said, she “should be standing with you. They scared to lose their checks.”

NeNe retweets a fan who called out Porsha. Pic credit:@NeNeLeakes/Twitter

“They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents, & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going,” responded NeNe, while retweeting the comment.

NeNe responds to a fan. Pic credit:@NeNeLeakes/Twitter

It’s not clear if these “names” will include Porsha Williams as the Twitter user pointed out.

But NeNe certainly did not defend the RHOA star when the fan called her out.

Matter of fact, none of the Atlanta Housewives have come to NeNe’s defense since she went public about her racism claims against the network.

Kandi Burruss recently commented on her own experience with Bravo and made it clear that she hasn’t had the same experience as her former castmate.

NeNe Leakes says she spoke out behind the scenes

While the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has gotten support from her fans, she has gotten some backlash as well.

Many people question the timing of NeNe’s claims against the Bravo network, noting that she only decided to speak out after leaving the show.

However, the former Glee actress made it clear that although she didn’t publicly say anything for several years, she made her concerns known to people behind-the-scenes.

“I spoke out… in emails, text messages and conference call. I can show you!” claimed the RHOA alum.

NeNe explains why she’s speaking out now. Pic credit:@NeNeLeakes/Twitter

Do you think the other RHOA cast members should stand behind NeNe Leakes?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo