NeNe Leakes makes comment on Twitter that she made the Bravo network ‘rich and famous’

NeNe Leakes has a bone to pick with Bravo and she doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been calling out her former boss for their alleged unfair treatment of her.

After deciding to leave the long-running Housewives series for good, the OG has been making several claims against them.

The actress even started a Boycott Bravo petition recently calling for fans to stop watching the network.

Now it seems the RHOA star is claiming that Bravo’s success is due to her.

Did NeNe make Bravo rich?

The always confident NeNe Leakes recently made some bold assertions on social media about Bravo.

After sharing her petition to boycott them, the mom-of-two has been getting support from some fans.

However, she has been getting quite a bit of backlash as well from viewers who think she’s just bitter about no longer being a Housewife.

One Twitter user recently wrote a comment noting that she was confused about NeNe’s desire for fans to boycott Bravo after the network made her “rich and famous.”

But, never one to hold her tongue, Mrs. Leakes had a response to the fan making it known that it was the other way round.

She responded, “I made them rich and famous.”

After the 53-year-old posted the comment, it got a lot of people talking on Twitter.

Some viewers agreed that NeNe indeed contributed to the network’s success.

But it seems the majority of commenters made it known that other Bravo Housewives and other reality shows made the network rich and famous, not just NeNe.

IMO she definitely helped them out! Nene has become a household name, even Stephen Colbert referenced her on the Late Show years ago. She has a HUGE personality and definitely helped put Bravo on the map. pic.twitter.com/k1ThWp4hnN — RealityZebra (@RealityZebra) December 30, 2020

NeNe has major issues with Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been going in on the network ever since she decided to leave the show.

Last week the OG went on Instagram Live accompanied by an attorney to discuss how unfair she has been treated by the network.

She argued that other Housewives have been promoted, while she has been demoted and due to that and other issues she urged fans to boycott Bravo.

While her petition did get the required signatures needed, it doesn’t seem as if fans are planning to do any such thing.

But whatever side of the fence you fall on this one, it’s clear that NeNe’s issues with the network are nowhere near over.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.