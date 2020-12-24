Claudia Jordan and Vivica Fox weigh in on NeNe Leakes’ call to boycott Bravo

Celebrities are chiming in on NeNe Leakes’ recent call for viewers to boycott the Bravo network.

And it seems that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan and actress Vivica Fox are not onboard with the OG’s request.

A few days ago NeNe took to social media and urged her fans to boycott the network that she had been a part of for over a decade.

The 53-year-old is accusing the network of discrimination, and during an Instagram live video, she claimed to have been treated unfairly when compared to other OG Housewives.

However, Claudia and Vivica recently chimed in on NeNe’s gripe with Bravo, and the women are questioning her intentions.

Vivica Fox says NeNe should ‘move on’

During a chat on their talk show, Cocktails with Queens on Fox Soul, the women dove into the latest hot topic.

And of course, the blogosphere has been talking about NeNe Leakes’ petition for fans to stop watching Bravo, so the women shared their opinions.

“I don’t like for people to be such sour grapes… If you’re going to move on, move on,” shared Vivica Fox.

“It’s just one thing that people don’t understand,” said Fox. “Relationships are everything and you can only talk so much..for a certain amount of time before you just basically get turned off and people are not gonna hire you.”

She added, “Reputation is everything! And… it’s turning into sour grapes and just a song that I’m tired of hearing.”

Claudia Jordan questions NeNe’s motives

During the segment former The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, Claudia Jordan also had quite a bit to say about NeNe’s latest request.

You may remember that the two women did not get along during Claudia’s short stint on the show.

As a matter of fact, the two women had one of the most memorable altercations in RHOA history.

So what did the 47-year-old have to say about her nemesis?

Well, she’s not taking NeNe’s side that’s for sure.

“When you wanna act like ‘well I’m leaving to do bigger things cause they want me here and there, and I got this and I got that’ then own that, then live in that,” commented Jordan.

“Don’t say it’s your choice to leave and then a few months later the show’s going on and then you say, ‘I wanna sue them because they were this or I left them or boycott. Why do you wanna make your other sisters on the show –and some of them you probably are still cool with–lose their job?” questioned Claudia.

She added, “Why would you want that show to go away?”

Do you agree with Vivica and Claudia, or are you siding with NeNe Leakes on this one?



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo