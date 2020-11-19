Nene Leakes talks bittersweet departure from the Real Housewives of Atlanta

We all know that Nene Leakes has officially given up her OG Housewives crown after 12 years.

The OG was the only original member who was still around on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Although she did leave the series for a few seasons, Nene has definitely become one of the most popular reality TV stars of her time.

Unfortunately, she had a very rough Season 12 after lots of ongoing drama with her fellow castmates.

And her departure from the show was quite tumultuous as well, with the 52-year-old making eye-raining claims against the network.

Now that things have cooled off a bit, Leakes is dishing about her departure from the show.

Nene Leakes says RHOA was bittersweet

During a recent interview on The Real, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star reminisced about her many years on the show.

While she doesn’t regret her stint on reality TV, Nene is looking forward to doing more television as she steps into the next chapter of her life.

When talking about her exit from RHOA, Nene was asked if she outgrew the show.

“I definitely outgrew a lot of the situations that were happening. But by no means was Real Housewives a horrible thing for me,” responded the mom-of-two.

She continued, “It really opened up a lot of doors [and] opportunities for me. Doing reality TV is bittersweet, and It [RHOA] was bittersweet for me.”

What’s next for Nene?

During the interview, Nene was asked what advice she would give to her younger self.

And the actress replied, “I think have more patience.”

She continued, “I didn’t have a lot of patience when I first got into television. I wanted everything to happen overnight and I think everybody has a time. There’s a time for you in your career.”

She also told the women that if she were to do things over again, she would have started her career at a younger age.

“I probably would have started my career a lot sooner,” confessed the Swagg Boutique owner. “I think I started a little late.”

Late or not, the former RHOA star has certainly made her mark in the reality TV world and also in business and acting.

Now, however, she is focusing on entrepreneurship and helping other women via her organization, Ladies of Success.

Nene explained that the organization is, “For women who are entrepreneurs and who want to be in a circle of women that are like minded, that like to do some of the things that they like to do, and invest in business and level up together.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo.