Falynn Guobadia breaks silence after Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia announce engagement

Falynn is taking the high road amid all the Porsha and Simon drama. Pic credit: @Falynn Guobadia/Instagram and @PorshaWilliams/Instagram

Falynn Guobadia has broken her silence after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia announced their engagement.

It has been a whirlwind couple of days for RHOA fans after news broke that Porsha is set to marry Simon, who is the soon to be ex-husband of Falynn. Simon and Falynn made a few appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13, which just finished with a three-part reunion last Sunday.

The drama is literally something straight out of the hit reality TV show. However, Porsha, Simon, and Falynn insist they are all looking toward the future in a positive manner.

What did Falynn say about Simon and Porsha’s engagement?

Falynn used Instagram to break her silence regarding Porsha and Simon’s engagement. Although she didn’t address the news directly, Falynn made her priority perfectly clear.

Instead of using a lengthy caption, Falynn opted to express her words by writing a statement in a photo.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely Falynn,” read the message.

It didn’t take long for the Instagram post to become flooded with positive vibes praising Falynn.

Bravo personality’s Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey shared prayer emojis’, while Kenya Moore stated, “The actual wife has spoken” and called Falynn a queen.

Pic credit: @FalynnGuobadia/Instagram

All of the comments agreed on one thing, Falynn is handling the situation with class. She was praised for the way she has responded publicly to news Simon and Porsha are getting married.

What a difference a month makes

Boy, what a difference a month can make in a person’s life. Last month Falynn spilled the news she and Simon were divorcing after two years of marriage and five years of being together.

Now Simon has moved on with Porsha. Even though they have only been dating for a month, Porsha and Simon insist their romance is the real deal. It may have moved quickly, but their union means the world to both of them.

Falynn Guobadia has responded to the news that her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams are getting married. The one thing Falynn continues to do throughout all the drama in her life is to stay positive. Her Instagram feed is filled with inspiring messages and good vibes.

As for the future of Porsha and Simon, fans will likely learn more about their union on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Perhaps the couple will choose to have their wedding filmed for the hit Bravo show.

What do you think of Falynn’s response to Simon and Porsha?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.