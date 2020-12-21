Who is Falynn Guobadia on Real Housewives of Atlanta?

During last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans got their first glimpse at Falynn Guobadia.

She joins LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora who are also RHOA newcomers.

In Sunday’s episode, Falynn invited RHOA star Porsha Williams, along with Porsha’s sister, Lauren, and friend, Tanya, over to her house for some poolside girl talk. If viewers learned anything about Falynn, aside from that she knows her way around a hookah pipe, it’s that she is well-off.

She not only had a fancy pool setup, but she gave Porsha, Lauren, and Tanya extensive gift baskets for visiting her place.

News about Falynn filming for RHOA broke in September when she was spotted hanging out with RHOA cast members on Instagram.

A source confirmed to LoveBScott at the time that she was actively filming with the cast and that she planned on attending the girls’ trip with them to the Carolinas.

The source added that she seemed to be getting along best with Porsha and Shamea Morton.

We’ve done some digging and found out everything you need to know about Falynn.

Falynn’s net worth

The 31-year-old used to make a living as a fashion model. Now, she describes her title as an influencer and public speaker.

Her net worth is currently estimated at $2 million, but it is only expected to go up since she only agreed to join RHOA if she received a hefty paycheck.

On the side, she is also a wife, mother, and philanthropist.

The socialite shows off her lavish lifestyle on her Instagram account, which currently has 38.1k followers.

She dreamed of being a singer when she was a kid. Who knows? The Real Housewives has been a platform where many stars have used to launch their singing careers like Luann de Lesseps, Jo De La Rosa, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Falynn’s husband and kids

Falynn started dating her current husband, Simon Guobadia, in 2016. Despite their 26-year age gap, the two officially tied the knot in 2019.

Simon is an extremely successful businessman. Simon is the CEO of the SIMCOL Group, KLC Petroleum, and SIMCOL Petroleum. He also owned a restaurant that was forced to close down during the pandemic.

He also has producer credits on several films including Son of the South (2020), Kill (2019), Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theater (2013), and Jail Dogs (2013).

Simon has a whopping $25 million net worth, making their total combined net worth around $27 million.

They don’t share any children, but they have a blended family of eight children.

Falynn had three children before the marriage. The eldest is her 14-year-old son, Troy whom she had when she was 17 years old.

Falynn had said that she would only film for the show if her husband was ok with it, so it’s clear that he’s onboard and that fans can expect to see more of them.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.