Who is Drew Sidora? Here’s what we know about the newest Real Housewives of Atlanta star 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has a new housewife for Season 13. Thirty-five-year-old actress and singer Drew Sidora has joined the cast of the hit reality television show.

Drew is best known for her roles as Chantel in That’s So Raven and T-Boz in CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

The accomplished actress has also appeared in, Girlfriends, Step Up, The Game, Wild Hogs and White Chicks. Drew is also a singer and sings on tracks for Step Up and on The Game.

Drew is a Chicago native and is married with three children. She also founded a charity that supports young women in need called Dream Makers.

The newest cast-member joins the show just as regulars Nene Leakes and Eva Marcille announced their departures from RHOA. Drew will be introduced as a friend of Cynthia.

There’s already drama teased for Drew and her husband before we’ve even seen them together on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She tells the other women that she and her husband almost divorced after she hadn’t heard from him for three days. The couple discusses the three-day-period in the trailer and Drew says to her husband, “Where did you go?”

Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams are returning as regulars with Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam returning to the show as friends.

Two cast-members rumored to have hooked-up with stripper

A rumor is swirling that two of the ladies from the RHOA had sex with the stripper from Cynthia’s Bailey’s bachelorette party. The party was held in Charlotte, South Carolina and was filmed for the show.

Cynthia and Kandi were eliminated as the cast-members involved in the trio by Kenya. Kenya claimed to have heard the activities taking place and said that neither Kandi or Cynthia were involved.

The two RHOA stars rumored to have been involved are Porsha and Tanya, but could the new housewife be one of the ladies in question? The party looks like it got pretty wild, according to the trailer. Racy footage of the evening included fishnet stockings, whips, hanging apparatuses, and moaning.

The trailer also shows Kenya telling the group that she heard sex noises coming from the bedroom. Also shown in the trailer is someone saying, “She can **** really good.”

Both the stripper and Tanya denied the rumors on social media. Marlo also implied she wasn’t involved. Porsha hasn’t yet commented on the rumors.

RHOA Season 13 premieres on Sunday, December 6, at 8/7c on Bravo.