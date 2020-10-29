Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premiere date announced — Here’s what to expect when the RHOA ladies return

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns with Season 13, and there are plenty of familiar faces and a brand new housewife joining the cast.

Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams are all featured in Season 13 of RHOA. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will also be returning as friends to the main cast, in addition to newcomer LaToya Ali.

Former RHOA star Nene Leakes announced her departure from the show after negotiations broke down with Bravo.

“Keep your mask and your wig on tight, boo!” Porsha sets the tone for the new season in a world rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will be a theme in the upcoming season.

The ladies of Atlanta are back to their old ways with a drama-packed sneak peek with lots of relationship drama, masks, and hand sanitizer.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming season featuring Atlanta’s favorite housewives.

When will RHOA Season 13 premiere?

RHOA Season 13 premieres on Sunday, December 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Drew Sidora is the new housewife

A friend of Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, makes her way to Atlanta from Los Angeles in her debut season.

She is an actress, singer, and mother of three children. Sidora’s mother lives with her, and to make matters worse, there is maybe trouble in her marriage.

Sidora reacted to the news on her Instagram.

Cynthia’s dream wedding rocked by the pandemic

Cynthia and Mike Hill are still going strong, but the COVID-19 pandemic gets in the way of their perfect wedding.

Tensions rise between the two, and to make matters worse, Cynthia’s sister moves into Lake Bailey temporarily, and she brings some drama of her own.

Are Kenya and Marc Daly still together?

In Season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, it seemed like Marc and Kenya were heading toward divorce, but they appear to be undecided as their marriage hangs on by a thread.

Fans will get to see what has developed over the last year with the beauty queen and her New York-based husband.

Kenya focuses on her daughter and businesses and strikes up a friendship with newcomer Latoya Ali — but are they more than friends?

Porsha demands justice for Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams’s relationship drama with Dennis takes a backseat when America is rocked by the Black Lives Matter protest.

The RHOA star demands justice for Breonna Taylor and seeks to end systemic racism by joining protests with her mother and sister, Pilar. Her relationship with Dennis is still on the rocks; are they going to split up for good?

Is there a trailer?

Bravo has released a sneak peek of the upcoming season, which you can watch here.

In the sneak peek: Marc appears to threaten Kenya with divorce and demands alimony, a heated Mike grabs the camera after arguing with Cynthia, Kandi’s mother slams her deadbeat baby daddy, and Porsha rallies the troops to stand up for BLM.

All that drama and much more when Real Housewives of Atlanta returns.