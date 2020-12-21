The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues with Season 13, Episode 3, titled Ten Ten, Twenty Twenty for Cynthia’s wedding date, which was still being planned as Cynthia didn’t want to cancel the special day when she married Mike hill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired footage of Porsha Williams confirming her breakup with Dennis McKinley Sunday night. The couple had previously been engaged.

Porsha said in her confessional that she didn’t like herself in the relationship with Dennis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While driving in the car with Tanya Sam and sister Lauren Williams, Porsha told the women that she and Dennis broke up during quarantine after initially getting along.

“It started different, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “Quarantine started like a honeymoon, Like, we were f**king everywhere, and cooking everything, and, ‘Oh my God, he’s right here.’ Then, it turned to divorce within five months. I am divorced.”

Shady ladies

LaToya Ali visited Kenya Moore at Kenya’s house and took pictures of her for online dating sites as they drank tequila. LaToya noted that Drew Sidora’s wig looked like a pet sitting on her head.

Kenya asked what the wig’s name was since it was a pet. LaToya said the wig’s name was “Drewisha.”

Kenya told LaToya that she was shady as she giggled, adding that the women would be too shady together.

Drew’s husband agrees to go to marriage counseling

Drew’s mother called out Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman, while rehearsing her sermon. She heard the couple’s argument during last week’s episode.

Ralph later agreed to go to marriage counseling with Drew.

Ten ten, twenty twenty

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill argued about having a big wedding during the pandemic.

Mike wanted to keep the date of Oct. 10, 2020, regardless of if the couple could have guests at the wedding or not.

Cynthia said that she had her heart set on having her friends and family attend her wedding, even if that meant changing the date. She hoped that if it was held outside, she could still invite 250 guests.

Drew’s husband agrees to go to marriage counseling

Drew’s mother called out Drew’s husband, Ralph Pittman, while rehearsing her sermon. She heard the couple’s argument during last week’s episode.

Ten ten, twenty twenty

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill argued about having a big wedding during the pandemic.

Mike wanted to keep the date of Oct. 10, 2020, regardless of if the couple could have guests at the wedding or not.

Cynthia said that she had her heart set on having her friends and family attend her wedding, even if that meant changing the date. She hoped that if it was held outside, she could still invite 250 guests.

“I wanna be excited about being getting married,” exclaimed Cynthia.

When Cynthia’s sister agreed with Mike about the size of the wedding due to the pandemic, Cynthia got upset that and claimed they made her look like an a**hole.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.