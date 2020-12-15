Drew Sidora talks first impression of RHOA cast, says LaToya Ali was ‘a little off putting’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been teasing new Housewife Drew Sidora for quite some time.

But unfortunately, she wasn’t on the series premiere of the show.

It wasn’t until episode two that we finally got a glimpse of the actress and her family, and we also saw the dynamic between her and the RHOA cast.

Viewers were also introduced to another newbie, YouTuber LaToya Ali, who was quite shady during her first introduction to Drew.

Now Sidora is recapping the episode and telling us what it was really like to meet the RHOA cast for the first time.

Drew talks first impression of the RHOA cast

Drew recently sat down for a chat with castmate Kandi Burrus for her YouTube show, Speak On It.

And the newbie dished about Sunday night’s episode when we saw her meet Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali.

The women met up at Cynthia Bailey’s lakehouse for some good ole wine tasting, and Marlo Hampton was also at the meetup.

So, the new Atlanta Peach tells Kandi how it all went down.

“Okay first impression I was just like everybody is damn beautiful you know, everybody is gorgeous,” recounted Drew. “I was excited obviously; a little nervous, I’m not gonna lie I was nervous.”

She continued, “And Kenya was really nice to me initially. I felt good about that.”

“Cynthia of course, that’s my girl. Marlo and I connected just organically, genuinely I felt like okay I read her energy. She’s very real.”

However, Drew’s first impression of newbie LaToya wasn’t that great.

Was LaToya Ali cold to Drew?

While chatting with Kandi about her castmates, Drew admitted that it wasn’t all roses when she first met LaToya.

“…LaToya she was a little offputting because she came at me about ‘Oh I don’t like you cause you’re Drew Sidora from The Game’ and I was like nice to meet you too,” said the mom-of-three laughingly.

In case you’re wondering, LaToya was referring to the somewhat villainous character that Drew played on the popular BET show, The Game, some years ago.

Sidora, who played a version of herself in the series, was actually a side chick who broke up the relationship between the main characters Melanie and Derwin.

She certainly wasn’t a likable character on the show, thus LaToya’s comment when she first met the actress.

Drew continued to rehash her meeting with the popular YouTuber.

“Okay, reset,” said the RHOA cast member, ” I was just caught off guard. You know you sound like the blogs, but I am here to get to know you. And we can get to know each other on a personal level.”

“And I just felt like she kinda came in with that understanding of Drew Sidora from the game…” explained the 35-year old.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.