Drew Sidora says she and Kenya Moore ‘don’t always connect,’ plus did she hint at feud with LaToya Ali?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for another season, and it promises to be a good one.

The cast from last season is back in full force, with the exception of Nene Leakes, who quit the show for good a few months ago.

Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore, are back as full-time Housewives.

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam are also back as friends of the cast and there is one new Housewife in the mix – actress Drew Sidora.

We didn’t see the actress in the first episode of Season 13, but she will officially be introduced in the next one.

Drew dishes on her castmates

During a game of Cast on Blast, the newbie was asked a bunch of questions about her RHOA castmates.

The aim of the game was to admit something that is “ripe” and something that is “rotten” about each of the women.

Drew had great things to say about her friend Cynthia Bailey. “Okay her body is on fleek,” admitted the 35-year-old.

“I want all of that, up in here in this area,” added Drew while referring to Cynthia’s boobs. “So that’s ripe… and yeah at the bachelorette party she was being a little naughty so I’ll just put it like that.”

And as for Kandi Burruss, Drew stated that Kandi is successful and she loves to see the Xscape singer doing great things in business with her husband, Todd Tucker.

As for something rotten about Kandi. Drew shared that, “She is a vibe, she is a whole vibe. We’re both Tauruses… she’s a little more guarded, you know you gotta kinda get to know her and she doesn’t open up as much and I appreciate that.”

The mom-of-three found it easy to think of ripe things to say about Porsha Williams, calling her “super fun” and admitting that “she brings out the wild side of me.”

Are Drew and Kenya Moore on the outs?

They may not be on the outs, but Drew confessed that she has not made a connection with Kenya.

“You know, Kenya Moore I will say she has beautiful hair,” responded Drew.

“But I will say… I’m still getting to know her. We just don’t always connect so that’s a little rotten to me, cause I’m just here for the connections and she just hasn’t been that open with me all the time…,” she continued.

The new Atlanta peach seems to have a bone to pick with another RHOA Season 13 addition: YouTube personality LaToya Ali.

LaToya will be introduced as a friend this season.

When asked to say something ripe and something rotten about LaToya, Drew kept asking, “Who?” and refused to even answer the question.

So, clearly, there’s some drama brewing between the two newbies and we can’t wait to see it play out on RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.