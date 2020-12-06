Drew Sidora is the worst-dressed RHOA star according to Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey

It seems Kandi Burrus and Cynthia Bailey are throwing shade at Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie, Drew Sidora.

Both women recently named the actress as the worst dressed cast member on the show, ouch!

But don’t worry there’s no beef brewing between the OGs and the newcomer, at least not yet.

However, during a recent interview, both Kandi and Cynthia were asked to name the best and worst dressed cast members on RHOA, and well the award for worst dressed apparently goes to Drew Sidora.

Drew Sidora named worst-dressed RHOA alum

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast gears up for the Season 13 premiere, the women are making their media rounds.

Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and the newest addition to the RHOA cast, Drew Sidora recently sat down for a fun chat with US Weekly for their Housewives Confession segment.

When asked to name the best dressed, Kandi gave it to Marlo. But for her worst dressed, the singer and songwriter said, “I guess I would give Drew the ‘needing to up her game’ a little bit.”

As for Cynthia, she gave the best-dressed title to her fellow RHOA cast member and BFF, Kenya Moore. “I’m gonna have to go with Kenya for best dressed just because we have kind of similar style.”

Bailey continued, “She’s more of a girly-girl than I am, but I do like her suit game,” adding, “She has a certain chicness that I definitely feel like we share in common.”

Interestingly, Cynthia’s worst dressed was very much in line with her castmate Kandi. She agreed that the worst dressed title should go to Drew.

“As much as I love my girl Drew, I think she’s still figuring out her style and swagger over here. I’m rooting for my girl … but she is a work in progress,” said the 53-year-old.

Drew Sidora talks RHOA fashion

As for Drew, she may be the worst dressed cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta right now, but that may change very soon.

During her interview, Drew revealed to the media outlet that she’s taking style tips from the RHOA fashion maven herself, Marlo Hampton– who she dubbed as the best dressed.

“I would say Marlo, hands down. She got the fashion thing on lock, so Marlo all day,” confessed the new Bravo alum.

Drew added, “She is like, everything in that whole fashion. I started asking her like, ‘Am I good?’ ‘Cause if she says, it’s good, I know I’m good.”

And apparently, the newbie doesn’t think she’s the worst dressed Housewife on the show.

The 35-year-old actually gave that title to LaToya [Ali], another newbie who will be joining the cast this season in a friend role.

“She might need a little help,” noted Drew.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premiers Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.