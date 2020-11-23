Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey revealed that she and the rest of the cast and crew still haven’t gotten back to filming after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Cynthia told Digital Spy that she and the entire RHOA team were still in quarantine.

“The current status of production is we are still quarantining right now,” she shared. “We are quarantining right now, and I have to give Bravo some props.”

The RHOA star then applauded Bravo for all the COVID-19 precautions and protocols enforced throughout the filming process.

“We have been shooting this show for almost six months now with very few incidents,” she explained. “They have done an amazing job of keeping us healthy and safe. We get regular testing. I just had a test yesterday. I’ve been getting tested once a week for six months.”

She is hopeful that she and the rest of the RHOA cast members can finish up filming. She outlined the timeline that she expects the show will follow to finish out the season.

“By the grace of God, we’ve been able to actually film this show, and we only have three more weeks left. So, we should finish our quarantine hopefully, probably, by the end of next week and knock out these last couple weeks, and give you guys Season 13,” she said.

RHOA put a pause on production

PEOPLE confirmed that RHOA put production on hold after a crew member contracted COVID-19 on November 11.

“The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing,” a source close to production told the outlet. “Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks.”

At the time, the cast was reportedly worried about catching the virus and spreading it to their loved ones. However, as Cynthia stated, Bravo handled the situation promptly.

RHOA Season 13

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 is set to air on Bravo on Sunday, December 6.

The season will star Cynthia, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and new Housewife Drew Sidora.

Marlo Hampton, Tanya Sam, and newcomer LaToya Ali will appear as “Friends.”

The first look preview teases a wild season. Cynthia’s bachelorette party appears to pack plenty of drama to last a good chunk of the season.

Rumors have been circulating that two of the women had a threesome with one of the strippers from the party.

The trailer also touches on relationship troubles for Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.