RHOA Season 13 first look teases bachelorette party craziness, cheating, and all sorts of other drama

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s new trailer for the upcoming season is loaded with drama – including scenes about divorce, cheating rumors, and Cynthia Bailey’s wild bachelorette party in Charleston, South Carolina.

The trailer begins with a lone patent leather high-heel boot lying on the floor. The next scene is brief footage of Cynthia Bailey half-naked and spread eagle hanging in a swing while surrounded by other scantily clad ladies.

Bachelorette party threesome?

Rumors of a threesome have been circulating since the night of Cynthia’s wild bachelorette party. Two RHOA stars are rumored to have had a threesome with the stripper from the bachelorette party.

The trailer hints that it could have been Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam who were involved.

Tanya and Porsha addressed the rumor in the trailer after the audio is heard of a woman saying, “She can **** really good.”

Porsha has not commented on the rumor and both Tanya and the stripper denied the threesome on social media.

However, exactly who was involved in the alleged ménage à trois is unclear. The racy RHOA trailer showed footage of a different occasion where Kenya told the new RHOA star Drew Sidora that she had a crush on her. The women giggled and caught the attention of Cynthia’s husband (then fiancé) Mike Hill.

Kenya hinted at a rendezvous of some sort when she said in her confessional, “Kenya got her groove back!”

She also said in the trailer that she heard sex noises taking place and noted that neither Cynthia nor Kandi Buress was involved.

Porsha and Kenya both have break-ups

Also shown in the trailer is Porsha discussing her relationship with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley. Dennis cheated on Porsha, which prompted a breakup. The couple eventually reconciled and tried to mend the relationship.

“He has tried to make this work,” Porsha told her sister. “But unfortunately, we are just speaking different languages.”

The reality star confirmed her breakup with Dennis in October.

Footage also showed Kenya talking to her attorney about her breakup with husband Marc Daly. Kenya asked, “He filed for a divorce?”

Kenya’s attorney responded that Marc had also asked for alimony. The couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premieres on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.