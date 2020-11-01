Kenya Moore is one of the most polarizing RHOA stars but her daughter Brooklyn is a doll — Here are the cutest photos

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has the most beautiful daughter named Brooklyn, and she is adorable.

The 49-year-old reality star married restauranteur Marc Daly, 47, in 2017, and Kenya finally became pregnant with her miracle baby. Her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly was born on Nov. 4, 2018.

Baby Brooklyn didn’t come into the world easily. Giving birth at 47 has its challenges, but the RHOA star was able to conceive through in vitro fertilization.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mother-to-be developed preeclampsia and needed to have an emergency cesarean section.

Kenya said she gained 17 pounds in a one-week period after experiencing critical swelling, high blood pressure, water retention, and excess protein in her urine.

All was well in the end; Brooklyn entered the world weighing five pounds and ten ounces.

Bilingual baby

Kenya said her toddler is learning to speak multiple languages. The RHOA star said Brooklyn was learning French and posted a video of her counting in French on Instagram.

The video starts with Kenya counting in French. She counts to ten and then encourages Brooklyn to count.

Brooklyn repeats after her mom in French as Kenya records the adorable moment.

Kenya is getting a divorce

Kenya announced her breakup with Marc in 2019 after just two years of marriage. The couple had a tumultuous season on the RHOA, and footage of Marc saying he hated being married was caught on a microphone.

After he is asked how he enjoys married life, he responds, “No, I hate it. Everybody knows I hate it. End it.”

Bravo aired the embarrassing audio footage on the show.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” said Kenya.

“Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward,” she concluded.

The former couple has been co-parenting and were both on hand to celebrate Brooklyn’s first birthday party.

“When I saw that we had an opportunity to co-parent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, let’s do the party together,” said Kenya, adding, “And we did, and we had a great time.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo on Sunday, December 6, at 8/7c.