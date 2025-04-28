Michelle Tomblin is dating again as she admits to MAFS regrets

Michelle Tomblin’s time on Married at First Sight was turbulent to say the least. Thus, it’s not surprising she has some regrets.

The Season 18 bride opened up to viewers in a social media Q&A and confessed that she wouldn’t do the MAFS process again.

Michelle said she would rather take her chances out in the real world than trust the experts to find her another match.

To be fair, their first pairing was an absolute disaster, starting with the fact that Michelle had nothing in common with David Trimble.

Little did she know that was the least of her worries.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Later in the season, things took a dramatic turn when David developed feelings for another castmate, Madison Myers.

The duo eventually left their spouses for each other and are still together today.

MAFS star Michelle Tomblin has regrets about the show

Michelle wasn’t exactly an angel during the early episodes of the show. She was dubbed a mean girl for the way she treated David.

The 40-year-old apologized for her behavior, and their marriage ended in disaster.

During an Instagram Q&A, one commenter asked, “Any regrets from the show / would you do it again? ( matched with someone new ).”

Michelle responded using a photo from her wedding day while admitting, “I have some regrets on stuff I said / didn’t say.”

As for going through the MAFS process a second time, that’s a no for Michelle.

“I def wouldn’t do it again,” she told the commenter and shaded the Season 18 experts. “I think I’ll take my chances out in the real world vs them matching me again.”

Michelle Tomblin’s Instagram Q&A. Pic credit: @mdtomblin/Instagram

Is Michelle dating again?

Michelle was also asked about her personal life, as she’s been sharing many photos and videos from her social outings.

An Instagram user asked, “Have you started dating since the show ended?”

Michelle didn’t give away any details in her response, but teased that she was back on the Chicago dating scene.

“You think I’m getting dolled up to sit at home by my lonesome 😘,” she responded.

Meanwhile, Michelle is also making time for her MAFS castmates after forming a close bond with many women on the show.

Michelle shares details about her life. Pic credit: @mdtomblin/Instagram

She was asked about keeping in touch with her co-stars and shared a photo from her last night out with Camille Parsons, Emem Obot, and Karla Juarez.

Michelle recently hung out with Emem and MAFS Season 17 star Emily Balch. She also plans to meet with “the girls in a few weeks” for a Pilates class with Karla.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus on Lifetime.