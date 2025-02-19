MAFS spoiler: Are Madison Myers and David Trimble still together?

It was the cheating scandal heard around the world — the Married at First Sight world that is, and now Season 18 is the talk of the town.

The season took a drastic turn thanks to David Trimble and Madison Myers.

David, who’s married to Michelle Tomblin, and Madison, who was matched with Allen Slovick, shocked their spouses when they declared their feelings for each other.

Both had difficulties in their marriages, particularly David, whose wife communicated a lack of attraction from the beginning.

Madison had the opposite problem, as Allen was very attracted to the 29-year-old, but she didn’t return those feelings.

We knew there was no hope for David and Michelle, but Madison was giving Allen hope that she wanted to make their marriage work.

He was hit the hardest by the cheating duo’s betrayal, not only because Madison was his wife but because he was also close friends with David.

The season is not over yet, but keep reading to find out if Madison and David are still together.

Did Madison Myers and David Trimble stay together after the MAFS cheating scandal?

MAFS viewers are convinced Madison and David won’t make it because, as the saying goes, “How you get them is how you lose them.”

Season 18 was filmed over a year ago, and Madison and David have been spotted in public multiple times.

There are photos of the couple out to dinner with friends from back in December of 2024, the first clue that they are still together.

Need more evidence?

Two MAFS fans recently spotted the duo at a hockey game and shared the photos online.

The latest sighting was in 2025, or close to that timeline, which means Madison and David are still going strong.

What happened to Allen Slovick and Michelle Tomblin?

There’s been a lot of chatter about Madison and David, but what happened to the spouses they left in the dust, Michelle Tomblin and Allen Slovick?

Allen was most affected by the duo’s betrayal, as Madison was his wife and David, was his close friend.

However, one year later, Allen is doing just fine and recently teased a new romance on social media.

So far, we’ve only seen snippets of the mystery woman — with her face hidden in the photos.

Whoever she is, the MAFS star seems very smitten, and we’re hoping he finally gets the happily ever after he deserves.

As for David’s jilted wife Michelle, her social media accounts are private, so we haven’t gotten any sneak peeks into her life outside the show.

One thing’s for sure, though: Michelle had no interest in David from the day they met, and there was zero chance she was staying married on Decision Day.

Madison and David’s romance betrayed her trust, but we’re confident that Michelle is doing just fine today, whether single or in a relationship.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.