MAFS spoilers: Leaked photos show Madison and David out together?

Married at First Sight has been teasing a cheating scandal and couples swap that will rock Season 18, and we’re getting closer to that moment.

The show has been throwing out some subtle hints over the past few weeks and if you read our previous spoiler, you might have picked up on a few.

However, new details, screenshots, and photos of the two couples allegedly involved in the swap have been leaked.

The rumor is that David Trimble and Madison Myers were the two who stepped outside of their marriages and kicked off a romance.

David is married to Michelle Tomblin, which has been a disaster from the moment they met.

Madison is married to Allen Slovick and has expressed a lack of attraction to the 36-year-old.

We witnessed a moment between Madison and David earlier in the season when they worked out together without their partners.

That was the first hint that something bigger was coming, and now there are photos of the duo hanging out together.

However, Madison and David’s jilted partners have also sparked a connection. A popular MAFS page recently shared screenshots of the duo flirting on social media.

Leaked photos show Madison and David hanging out together

MAFS is going to drag out this storyline to keep us coming back each week for the cheating scandal and couples swap.

However, Instagram user @mafsfan always has some tea to spill.

“Here’s what I know on the couples swap! ☕️ Remember, all info is alleged since I don’t personally know these people,” the caption read.

The post teased that the couple’s swap will allegedly involve Madison and David as well as Michelle and Allen.

The post includes more evidence that something is going on with Madison and David, as photos from December 15, 2024, show them hanging out at a restaurant or lounge.

In the crowded photo, you can see the side of David’s face sitting with a blonde woman beside him wearing a black and grey fur coat.

Another photo shows a different angle where you can see a side view of Madison and David side by side.

Madison also posted a much clearer photo from the same night, but she didn’t include David in the snap.

However, she was wearing the same fur coat and you’ll notice that the black and white tiles prove it was the same restaurant where David was pictured with the blond woman.

Are Allen and Michelle also involved in the MAFS couples swap?

After the way Michelle Tomblin has been treating David, many MAFS users are already in support of his alleged romance with Madison.

However, we’ll see if they keep that energy when that storyline starts to play out.

Meanwhile, will viewers support Michelle’s alleged hookup with Allen?

The couple’s relationship began when their spouses cheated on them, and the MAFS fan page shared screenshots of steamy comments Allen posted on Michelle’s Instagram page.

One post showed Michelle dressed in a green outfit, and Allen liked the photo and commented, “In the most respectful way… Dammmmm Gurl!”

He also liked another snap of Michelle and added, “Damn 🔥.”

What do you think of the alleged hookup between Michelle and Allen? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.