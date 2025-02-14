MAFS’s Allen Slovick teases new romance with photo of mystery woman

The Married at First Sight experiment is not exactly going in Allen Slovick’s favor, as his marriage to Madison Myers has taken a messy turn.

After weeks of giving Allen false hope that they could turn things around, the Season 18 bride declared her feelings for another cast member.

Allen posted a cryptic message on Instagram, just as the cheating scandal played out on screen.

He’s been getting a lot of support from MAFS viewers after he was betrayed by his wife and his close friend David Trimble.

After coming clean about their feelings for each other, the cheating duo is planning to explore a relationship together.

That should make for an awkward couple of weeks as the season continues to air.

Despite being blindsided by Madison and David, the 35-year-old shared proof that he has moved on and is doing well.

MAFS star Allen Slovick teases a new romance

We’ve been keeping our eyes and ears open for tidbits on Allen’s Instagram page, and his latest post told us plenty.

The MAFS star is not allowed to speak about the show until after the season ends, but he gave us a major clue about his personal life, sharing a photo on a hot date with a mystery woman.

We didn’t see the duo in full, as the photo only showed the woman’s stiletto-clad feet on Allen’s leg under the table.

The MAFS star had one hand on the heel of her shoe and added a big red heart to the photo.

“Waiting for valet!” he captioned the post.

This might be the person Allen hinted at months ago when he responded to a flattering comment from Season 4 alum Sonia Granados.

“Happy to be putting those efforts into someone who actually seems to appreciate the man I am!” he wrote. “Curious and Optimistic about what the future holds🤞🏻.”

Viewers blame the MAFS experts for the poorly matched couples

While Allen is getting love online, the MAFS experts are getting hate, with viewers blaming the trio for this season’s debacle.

“The experts are the real villains. Y’all talk about how much goes into matching these people. Meanwhile, you always mess up,” wrote an X user.

“I hope the experts do better next season. These dysfunctional connections were not fun to watch. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight,” added someone else.

An MAFS viewer said, “Experts failed again. Clearly pairing the wrong people on purpose #MAFS #MAFSChicago.”

Another commenter added, “This season proves that they need some new producers, new experts, an overhaul! It’s almost just throw the baby away with the bath water.”

Do you think the experts are to blame for the love triangle with Allen, David, and Madison?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.