Allen posts cryptic message as Madison confesses feelings for David on Married at First Sight

Season 18 of Married at First Sight has gotten messy thanks to David and Madison, whose lies caught up to them in Episode 15, Cheat and Retreat.
Unfortunately, Madison’s husband and David’s friend, Allen Slovick, became collateral damage in their cheating scandal.
In the latest episode, Allen realizes that Michelle Tomblin’s suspicions about her husband and Madison are true.
Allen shared a cryptic social media post expressing his feelings about the situation, seemingly with a message for his wife: “I never force anyone to choose me.”
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old is getting plenty of support from viewers who watched his explosive reaction to the news.
Allen tried everything to impress Madison, spending thousands of dollars on a new wardrobe and Invisalign to improve his appearance.
Sadly, it was all in vain because Madison had eyes for someone else; in the latest episode, she professed her feelings for David.
Allen responds to cheating drama with a cryptic post
Allen shared a post on his Instagram Story that seemed to express how he felt about the situation with Madison.
Several weeks ago, he initially posted the video on his Instagram page.
However, the MAFS star reshared the sentiment as the cheating scandal with Madison and David unfolded.
The clip features the fictional character, Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders, reciting a message that resonated with the jilted groom.
“I never force anyone to choose me. If you think you can find something better elsewhere, then go ahead. I’m not holding you back,” the message said.
MAFS viewers express sympathy for Allen
Meanwhile, Allen is getting plenty of sympathy from MAFS viewers, who took to social media after the dramatic episode.
“Damn, I hate to see Allen get hurt. He’s the only innocent one in all of this. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight,” wrote an X user.
“Poor Allan,” said someone else. “Working out. Running himself ragged doing all these activities. Going into debt shopping for new fits. Wearing Invisalign & staying up all night waiting for Madison to come home and she out slipping and sliding up behind David.”
Another commenter reiterated the sentiment, “Poor Allen, he’s really the only real one in all this drama n doesn’t deserve any of it.”
Another X user added, “Poor Allen. He’s the only one we care about in this swap.”
Share your thoughts on the messy cheating scandal involving Madison and David below.
Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.
From the start of the program I already liked David and Allen. They both seemed pretty authentic and real. There was something about Michelle that didn’t sit well with me. Then with further episodes seeing the way she treated David was so disrespectful. Then there’s Madison and her fake hair and all the makeup. Allen definitely was not her type. And trying to change just about everything about him was ridiculous. It’s was so hard to see the hurt in Allen last night.I hope he finds a women to love him and all of his great values and his genuine self.
It’s so sad that Madison didn’t put in time and effort to really get to know Allen because he seems to be a genuine person. He is kind, unbelievably patient, funny, and was generously giving his time, energy and money to try to make their marriage work. I hope he gives himself time to mourn and heal. I know there is someone who will truly appreciate him and love him,
Allen has dodged a bullet. Madison has revealed herself as a low-life. She could have been honest with Allen instead of messing with his heart. She and David are unworthy of any empathy. My hope is that Allen will have women flocking to get a date with him (after he’s had time to recover from this trauma) as he’s definitely a catch as a loving, decent and intelligent man. His new wardrobe and fit bod will serve him well in the future as it just adds to his appeal. Still can’t see what the heck Madison sees in David🤡
Any woman would be lucky to have Allen. Her lose!
Please don’t look at anything these two post. David thinks he’s a good guy? What world does he live in. Both a natural born liars. Can’t be trusted. They should be thrown off the show. Can’t stand looking at either of them.
Allen and Michelle should go on a few dates!