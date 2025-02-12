Allen posts cryptic message as Madison confesses feelings for David on Married at First Sight

Season 18 of Married at First Sight has gotten messy thanks to David and Madison, whose lies caught up to them in Episode 15, Cheat and Retreat.

Unfortunately, Madison’s husband and David’s friend, Allen Slovick, became collateral damage in their cheating scandal.

In the latest episode, Allen realizes that Michelle Tomblin’s suspicions about her husband and Madison are true.

Allen shared a cryptic social media post expressing his feelings about the situation, seemingly with a message for his wife: “I never force anyone to choose me.”

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old is getting plenty of support from viewers who watched his explosive reaction to the news.

Allen tried everything to impress Madison, spending thousands of dollars on a new wardrobe and Invisalign to improve his appearance.

Sadly, it was all in vain because Madison had eyes for someone else; in the latest episode, she professed her feelings for David.

Allen responds to cheating drama with a cryptic post

Allen shared a post on his Instagram Story that seemed to express how he felt about the situation with Madison.

Several weeks ago, he initially posted the video on his Instagram page.

However, the MAFS star reshared the sentiment as the cheating scandal with Madison and David unfolded.

The clip features the fictional character, Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders, reciting a message that resonated with the jilted groom.

“I never force anyone to choose me. If you think you can find something better elsewhere, then go ahead. I’m not holding you back,” the message said.

MAFS viewers express sympathy for Allen

Meanwhile, Allen is getting plenty of sympathy from MAFS viewers, who took to social media after the dramatic episode.

“Damn, I hate to see Allen get hurt. He’s the only innocent one in all of this. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight,” wrote an X user.

“Poor Allan,” said someone else. “Working out. Running himself ragged doing all these activities. Going into debt shopping for new fits. Wearing Invisalign & staying up all night waiting for Madison to come home and she out slipping and sliding up behind David.”

Another commenter reiterated the sentiment, “Poor Allen, he’s really the only real one in all this drama n doesn’t deserve any of it.”

Another X user added, “Poor Allen. He’s the only one we care about in this swap.”

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.