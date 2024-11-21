MAFS star Allen is ‘honored and flattered’ by comment from Season 4 alum

Allen Slovick signed up for the Married at First Sight experiment to find a wife and start a family, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing.

His wife, Madison, has a history of dating good-looking men, and her family bluntly told him that he doesn’t fit that category.

Allen is quirky and funny with an interesting sense of style, but Madison doesn’t appreciate that.

However, MAFS Season 4 alum Sonia Granados recently gave her take on the Season 18 couples, and she had nothing but nice things to say about Allen.

The Chicago groom was admittedly “flattered and honored” by Sonia’s words, and he responded on social media.

Allen posted a screenshot of Sonia’s recap on his Instagram page and insight about his life.

MAFS star Allen admits he was ‘flattered’ by words from a Season 4 alum

Allen posted a screenshot from Sonia’s recent recap of the Chicago couples.

When she got to Allen and his wife, Madison, the Season 4 alum called him a man “every grown woman wants.”

“Wow,” the 35-year-old responded in his Instagram post. “Never would have thought that this would be the perception of my goofy a** self. Very honored and flattered.”

Allen also noted in the post that he has always been proud of his character and didn’t allow negative comments or criticism to sway him.

However, the Chicago groom also fessed up to having “a lot of internal struggles debating if my values and uniqueness will resonate with anyone else.”

Allen’s uniqueness has been a topic of conversation with his wife and her family, who initially didn’t understand why they were matched.

We don’t know how things will progress between Allen and Madison, but it’s not looking good.

The MAFS star might have even hinted that he’s found someone new, and it’s not just because he blurred out Madison’s face in the post.

He teased that things have changed in recent months, adding, “Happy to be putting those efforts into someone who actually seems to appreciate the man I am!”

“curious and optimistic about what the future holds🤞🏻,” he added.

Allen Slovik speaks out. Pic credit: @allen_slovick/Instagram

Here’s what Sonia Granados said about Allen

Meanwhile, the commentary that sparked a reaction from Allen was written by Sonia and posted in PEOPLE.

“Allen is the man that every grown woman wants,” she wrote.

“Every woman who’s had the bad boy wants the Allen. The man who is interested in being better for his partner, by any means necessary.”

‘Sonia also expressed disappointment in Madison’s treatment of Allen, noting that he has been “putting in all the work.”

Do you agree with Sonia’s take on Allen and Madison?

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.