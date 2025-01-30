MAFS spoilers: Madison and David spotted at Hockey game together in fan photos

We’ve been getting plenty of proof that Madison Myers and David Trimble are involved in the Season 18 cheating scandal.

Recently, we saw leaked photos of the Married at First Sight stars during a night out, and they were seen again by fans of the show.

MAFS rules state that cast members are supposed to keep their personal lives private until the season ends, but the new couple hasn’t done a good job of that.

Meanwhile, the show teased the couples’ swap storyline months ago and has been dragging it out while dropping occasional hints.

Things are about to get spicy in Episode 14, Lies, Lies, Lies, as the puzzle starts to fall into place.

David was recently caught lying about sending a raunchy text to a mystery woman, and his wife, Michelle Tomblin, is hell-bent on finding out who the message was meant for.

Is Madison the mystery woman?

Madison Myers spotted in a MAFS fan photo with David Trimble

So far, we don’t know if Madison is the woman involved in the texting scandal, but we’ll find out soon enough.

However, what has now become the worst-kept secret this season is that she’s involved in the couples swap with David.

We’ve shared previous images of the duo out together, but they were spotted again in snaps shared by MAFS fans.

Two sisters saw David at a hockey game and stopped to take photos with the Season 18 groom, who, by the way, was wearing a wedding ring.

However, after closer observation, they noticed someone familiar in the background, Madison.

The fan posted a side-by-side of her and her sister posing with David and wrote, “MY MOUTH JUST DROPPED…My sister sent me her pic last night. 👀 LOOK who I think is in the corner. IS THAT MADISON? 🤯”

MAFS fan photos with David Trimble. Pic credit: @mafsnation/Instagram

The fan said they interrupted David while he was standing with a group of women, and they didn’t realize that Madison was in the group.

Madison and David seem happy in new snaps

If the first photo wasn’t clear enough, Instagram user @mafsfan has provided a much better view of Madison.

The close-up photo shows David and the woman who posted the image online. Behind them, to the right, is a smiling Madison dressed in all black.

Meanwhile, the fans—who overlooked Madison in the background—asked David about his wife, Michelle Tomblin, and he told another lie.

“My sister said, ‘Where your wife at?’ He said it was guy’s night!! lol,” shared the woman.

Madison Myers was spotted with David Trimble. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

Do you think Madison and David are a better match than their previous partners?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.

