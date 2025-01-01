MAFS star Michelle Tomblin: Here’s what we know about the Season 18 star

Michelle Tomblin has been a hot topic among Married at First Sight fans over the past few weeks, with people dubbing her a mean girl.

The Chicago bride was disappointed with the groom chosen for her by the experts, and it’s not just a lack of attraction causing friction in her marriage.

Michelle was shocked to discover that her new husband, David Trimble, lived in his parents’ basement.

After finding that out on her wedding day, Michelle wanted to run, but her friends and family told her to embrace the process.

However, we can attest that she has not been doing that.

She has been making the eight-week experiment miserable for herself and David, who’s been trying tirelessly to please his wife despite her bad attitude.

We already know how this marriage will end, and if you read our Season 18 spoiler, you’ll know too.

However, there’s more to Michelle than what we’ve seen on TV, so let’s get to know the Chicago bride.

Who is MAFS Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin?

Michelle has stressed many times that she’s worked very hard to get where she is, and that place is running her makeup studio.

The MAFS star is an airbrush-certified makeup artist with her company, The Platinum Effect.

According to the 38-year-old, she has “lived and breathed all things beauty since early childhood,” and now she’s turned her passion into a career.

However, Michelle was right about being a hard worker because that’s not her only job.

Her LinkedIn shows that she’s been an executive assistant at Hunt Club for the past three years.

Before that, she held an executive assistant position at Twitter for eight years, from 2013 to 2022, when Elon Musk acquired the social media platform now named X.

Michelle has a background in law

Something else that we didn’t know about Michelle is that she has a legal background.

The blonde beauty attended Bradley University in 2003 and acquired a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice.

She then went to Roosevelt University for her American Bar Association paralegal certificate.

Michelle started her career as a foster care caseworker at the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and stayed there for almost two years.

She then put her paralegal certificate to good use, joining the law firm Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP as a paralegal– a position she maintained for two years and six months before her tenure at Twitter.

What’s happening in Michelle’s personal life?

Michelle grew up in a house filled with women, and we met her loved ones during the wedding episode, including her mom and three sisters.

Aside from that, we don’t know much about her personal life, as her Instagram is under lock and key until Season 18 ends.

We’re waiting for the show’s return to see how Michelle and David’s story will end, but so far, no one is betting that her marriage to David will last.

However, there’s always hope for a 2025 miracle, so who knows? This could be it.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.