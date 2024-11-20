MAFS viewers fed up with ‘mean girl’ Michelle

Married at First Sight is heating up now that the couples are on their honeymoon, and we’re seeing more of their personalities.

However, Michelle’s attitude is rubbing viewers the wrong way.

After the latest episode, people are dragging the 38-year-old online and calling her a “mean girl” because of her behavior toward her husband David.

It’s hard to understand why she signed up for MAFS because one thing is clear: Michelle does not trust the process.

Episode 5 was hard to watch as David tried to bond with Michelle but was met with rudeness.

The other couples are learning more about their spouses while enjoying the Mexican getaway, but David has spent most of their honeymoon alone.

The first night, the pair had an awkward conversation, during which Michelle expressed concern about David’s living arrangements.

After several tense interactions the second night, David slept outside by the pool.

Now, viewers are fed up with Michelle’s behavior, and she’s getting backlash on social media.

MAFS fans drag ‘mean girl’ Michelle

If you watched Episode 5 of MAFS and wanted to throw your remote in frustration over Michelle’s behavior, join the club.

Viewers took to X to express their anger.

“By the power vested in me as a viewer, I hereby declare the marriage of David and annoying Michelle annulled. Get her mean a** off my screen now,” wrote one commenter.

“Michelle is a mean girl. When you can’t have a human to human conversation with someone regardless of your attraction, you are just not a nice person. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @m_sarr/@Dazzling002/X

“David should ignore Michelle,” an X user advised. “She ruins his energy being a sour puss, like somebody held her hostage and made her do this. Sis, YOU SIGNED UP TO MARRY A STRANGER🤦🏾‍♀️.”

"David should ignore Michelle," an X user advised. "She ruins his energy being a sour puss, like somebody held her hostage and made her do this. Sis, YOU SIGNED UP TO MARRY A STRANGER🤦🏾‍♀️."

Another commenter said, “Pastor Cal needs to intervene! She’s not even TRYING to get to know David, and she’s ruining this experience for him.”

Another commenter said, "Pastor Cal needs to intervene! She's not even TRYING to get to know David, and she's ruining this experience for him."

Where are the Season 18 experts?

The other four couples are not exactly sailing through their honeymoons, but they’re miles ahead of David and Michelle.

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, or Dr. Pia since the weddings, but it’s time for them to step in.

In the latest episode, one of the producers broke the fourth wall and appeared on camera, intervening in another tense moment between David and Michelle.

However, the question is, where are the Season 18 experts, and why haven’t they gotten involved?

If this couple is to have a fighting chance, someone needs to step in ASAP. Paging Dr. Pepper!

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.