MAFS teaser: Madison says David ‘deserves an apology’ from ex Michelle Tomblin

Married at First Sight is down to its final episode, but will sparks fly when the cast gathers for the last time?

Season 18 will officially wrap with Tuesday’s Where Are They Now: It’s Vow or Never special.

A preview for what’s to come features a conversation between Madison Myers and David Trimble.

Michelle Tomblin is a topic of conversation as Madison admits she has a bone to pick with the blonde beauty for how she treated David during their short-lived marriage.

Before the cheating scandal emerged, Michelle was seen as the Season 18 villain, while David was viewed as an angel for his efforts to salvage their marriage.

However, people’s opinion of David changed when viewers discovered his secret romance with Allen Slovick’s wife, Madison.

David and Madison faced backlash when their relationship started, but now everyone wants to move on and let the couple enjoy their lives in peace.

Madison says Michelle should apologize to David in MAFS teaser

In a teaser for the Season 18 special, Madison and David discuss their upcoming group get-together and their thoughts on seeing Michelle.

Madison tells David that her biggest gripe is watching back the season and “seeing how poorly Michelle treated you.”

“I’m super protective over you, because I love you so much and I think what she did was hurtful,” continued the Season 18 bride.

“I don’t really feel like she apologized, and I think that you deserve an apology.”

David, for his part, says he doesn’t care about getting an apology from his ex, noting that it would go in one ear and out the other.

“Everything happens for a reason; look what it gave me; they gave me you,” he proclaims.

Emem Obot wants Pastor Cal’s stamp of approval

The finale episode also features Emem Obot and her fiancé, Brandon Williams.

The last episode left off with Brandon asking Pastor Cal to marry him and Emem, and we’ll see if the MAFS expert will carry out that request.

Pop Culture posted a teaser from the scene where Emem tries to convince the experts that what she has with Brandon is the real deal despite their fast-paced romance.

“I’m hoping that Pastor Cal is able to see the love that we’ve grown with each other,” says Emem to the camera. “Just so that he can understand that this is the real thing.”

Pastor Cal is concerned that Brandon could be “love bombing” the MAFS star after proposing weeks after her marriage to Ikechi Ojore ended.

However, Emem has no doubts about her relationship with her soon-to-be husband.

“Brandon has my stamp of approval, and I’d like Pastor Cal to give his stamp of approval as well,” she says.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.