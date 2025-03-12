MAFS’ David Trimble declares he’s ‘loving’ life with Madison Myers

There’s no shame in Madison Myers and David Trimble’s game; his latest post proves that.

The cheating Married at First Sight duo have been flaunting their romance despite backlash about their behavior.

David took photos of himself and Madison from the reunion set to social media and declared that he was “loving” life with the 29-year-old.

The images were posted before the Season 18 reunion, where teasers show the duo in the hot seat.

However, David stands by his woman as they brace for an onslaught of negative comments as Part 1 of the MAFS reunion airs.

The couple has been the subject of harsh backlash due to their cruel treatment of Madison’s husband, Allen Slovick.

Not only was he hopeful about his marriage to Madison, but Allen also confided in David about the issues in their marriage.

He was later shocked to discover that the duo was carrying on an affair behind his back.

MAFS couple David Trimble and Madison Myers are ‘loving’ life

The cheating MAFS couple is not losing any sleep over the backlash about their relationship, as evidenced by their behavior on the show.

David has also been publicly showing support for his girl on social media, recently sharing selfies of him and Madison.

The snap shows the couple in their matching green reunion outfits as they smiled for a close-up shot.

“Just LOVING and LIVING life with this gem,” wrote David, tagging Madison in the post. He also added the hashtags “#purejoy #purehappiness.”

David Trimble and Madison Myers. Pic credit: @chitown_shark/Instagram

Madison and David are still together one year after their cheating scandal

The couple shared an update on their lives one year after their cheating scandal and revealed they are still going strong during Part 1 of the reunion.

David has moved out of his parent’s basement, bought an investment property, and is now living with Madison, but MAFS fans had plenty to say about the couple.

“As if David’s credit is good enough to buy investment property,” exclaimed a commenter. “It’s either solely Madison’s or David’s mama AND daddy co-signed.”

As if David’s credit is good enough to buy investment property. It’s either solely Madison’s or David’s mama AND daddy co-signed #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #MAFSChicago pic.twitter.com/u3bFiYbOyp — Sheila Taylor Clark (@SoShaydee) March 12, 2025

“So in a year David has acquired investment property? I don’t believe it,” said someone else.

One viewer said, “So David moved out of his mama’s basement into Madison’s place. Still mooching. Still a loser. And I don’t believe the investment property story.”

So David moved out his mama’s basement into Madison’s place. Still mooching. Still a loser. And I don’t believe the investment property story #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #MAFSChicago pic.twitter.com/sPGtaZzbAS — Sheila Taylor Clark (@SoShaydee) March 12, 2025

Another X user said, “I really just don’t want to talk about Madison and David. What they did was flat out wrong. At this age, your character and morals matter. So talking about adulterers on a show built on MARRIAGE is CRAZY!!!”

I really just don't want to talk about Madison and David. What they did was flat out wrong. At this age, your character and morals matter. So talking about adulterers on a show built on MARRIAGE is CRAZY!!! #MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/mzQzdI4zdj — Roxy Heart, M.D.♥ (@RoxyRozayy) March 12, 2025

Are you surprised that Madison and David are still together?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.