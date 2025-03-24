MAFS’ Madison Myers shares recap of life with David Trimble

Married at First Sight had us on the edge of our seats, thanks to Madison Myers and David Trimble.

However, now that Season 18 is over, the lovebirds are no longer hiding their romance.

Madison recently posted a mashup of her life over the past year with David, declaring on social media that “love always wins.”

Interestingly, the comments about the couple have drastically changed from a few weeks ago when the cheating scandal first broke.

The couple initially received backlash for cheating on their spouses with each other, as viewers were outraged by their betrayal.

However, the tide has turned; now, people are rooting for the duo, as evidenced by the latest responses in Madison’s post.

MAFS star Madison Myers shares snaps of her life with David Trimble

Madison has been holding off on sharing photos of David because of her MAFS contract, but now that we know how their story ends, there’s no holding her back.

The 31-year-old posted a carousel of photos from their year together, showing snaps of her favorite moments.

The images showed the duo on date nights, Madison’s birthday celebration, enjoying Christmas together, and ringing in 2025.

“Finally get to share what we’ve been up to the last year!” Madison captioned the Instagram post. “Love always wins ❤️🫶🏼.”

MAFS viewers show support for Madison and David

Madison has gone public on Instagram, but the backlash against her has died down, and now she’s getting support from MAFS fans.

“I said it from the beginning that the experts got it wrong; you both should have been matched together!! Don’t care what anyone says… You both make a great couple! 😍🫶🏼,” said one commenter.

“Sooo happy for the both of you. David, now you can eat her up 😂😉 LOVE ALWAYS WINS ❤️,” added someone else.

“I wish I could like this 1 million times! 🥹😍 I love seeing how happy you two are together ❤️” said another Instagram user.

An MAFS viewer exclaimed, “Love this! I said from the beginning you two should’ve been matched together! So happy for you both! ❤️.”

Another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ yessss I love it. I was definitely rooting for y’all 😍😍.”

MAFS Season 18 was filmed in 2023, which means the cast members have been waiting over a year to publicize their romance.

The cheating scandal/couple swap between Madison and David was the first in the franchise’s history.

However, after weeks of fielding backlash, everyone is ready to move on and put the scandal to rest.

Are you surprised that MAFS fans are supporting David and Madison’s relationship?

