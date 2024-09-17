MAFS Season 18 teases cheating scandal and couple swap as series moves to new night

It took us a long time to get here but the wait is finally over and we can officially start the countdown for Season 18 of Married at First Sight.

The network has shared the premiere date for the new season, which will now air on a night.

The official cast photos for the new matches have also been revealed along with teasers for what viewers can expect when the show returns.

While there will be many new faces, the season’s experts remain the same, Dr. Pia Holec, Dr Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Calvin Roberson are back to share their expertise.

Another familiar facet of the MAFS process is drama and you can expect a lot of that as well.

There’s reportedly a cheating scandal that will play out during the season, and a couple-swap that is sure to raise eyebrows.

This will be another first for the series after its first runaway bride in Season 17 which was filmed in Denver.

The jilted groom Michael Shiakalis was given a second chance and midway through filming, he was matched with a new bride.

The Denver cast didn’t produce any successful marriages but will Chicago fare any better?

The MAFS Season 18 countdown begins as the series moves to Tuesday nights

Your favorite guilty pleasure is back for another season with a new crop of hopefuls searching for their happily ever after.

The series returns to Chicago with 10 brave singles committed to marrying strangers.

The Season 18 couples are Emem and Ikechi, Camille and Thomas, Karla and Juan, Madison and Allen, and David and Michelle — all ranging in age from 29 to 38.

@mafslifetime teased the new season by posting snaps of the five couples with an interesting caption, “Introducing the couples of #MarriedAtFirstSight Season 18…or are they?”

“Don’t miss the premiere of #MAFSChicago on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c, only on Lifetime!” the caption added.

You’ll notice that the show will now be on a new night, moving from Wednesdays to Tuesdays.

Season 18 teases a couple swap and a cheating scandal

Meanwhile, if you were confused by the Instagram caption, PEOPLE shed more light on that.

“According to a synopsis from Lifetime, an unprecedented cheating scandal will lead to a couple swap, which is sure to leave viewers speechless.”

Meanwhile, Keisha Knight Pulliam returns as host of Married at First Sight: Afterparty to help unpack the cheating scandal-turned-couple swap that no one saw coming.

The series will also air on Tuesdays at 10/9c after each new MAFS episode.

Before the new season premieres, there will be a Matchmaking Special on October 8, introducing the new matches, followed by the MAFS: Kickoff Special, hosted by Kevin Frazier.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.