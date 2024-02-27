MAFS Season 18 — Here’s everything we know so far

It feels like the current season of Married at First Sight has been going on forever, but we have some news that will get you excited.

Another installment of the popular Lifetime series is just around the corner, and we have the scoop on what to expect.

A few episodes are left to play out in Season 17 before the dismal season officially ends.

Decision Day is on the horizon, and so far, it’s not looking good for any of the couples.

Two of the matches called it quits a few episodes into the show, and one bride didn’t even make it down the aisle.

However, we’re still trying to hang in there until the end.

There’s one episode left before the first round of Decision Day and then the reunion. After that, we can officially start the countdown for Season 18.

MAFS Season 18 was filmed in Chicago

MAFS is returning to the windy city of Chicago, Illinois, for the upcoming season, and we’re hoping and praying it will be better than Season 17.

The casting calls were done in early 2023, with a final post from the production company, Kinetic Content, sent out in May.

The Instagram post read, “Singles of the Windy City! This is your FINAL week to apply for Married At First Sight. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to find love. Click the link in our bio to submit your application today!❤️.”

Season 17 experts Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Pepper Scwartz will probably return.

Based on the timeline of the post, it’s likely that the couples have already been chosen and the weddings have already taken place.

We don’t yet have a premiere date for the upcoming season.

The last time MAFS filmed in Chicago was back in Season 5. The couples included Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, and Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek.

Ashley and Anthony are still happily married today, and since there were only three couples, those odds weren’t so bad – especially compared to other seasons.

Here’s what happens during the MAFS casting process

While it doesn’t seem that way when you watch the show, all the MAFS participants go through an exhaustive vetting process.

The 72-question application form includes questions regarding their childhood, religious beliefs, past relationships, dealbreakers, etc.

Potential MAFS cast members must include three references with their application – plus a 15-second video of why they are ready to get married at first sight.

The production company encourages applicants to seek legal counsel before signing off on the application, and they also warn potential cast members about the challenges of being on TV.

They might “encounter highly emotional and stressful situations, be subjected to negative opinions from others, and face decisions that have real-life and unpredictable consequences.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.