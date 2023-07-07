MAFS Season 17: The cast, premiere date and everything else you need to know

Married at First Sight Season 16 is finally over; honestly, we were starting to think it would never end.

The season kicked off in January, and the last episode aired in July. Yes, the episodes painfully dragged on for seven months.

Thankfully though, we can officially say goodbye to Nashville and hello to a new city when Season 17 rolls around.

We’re hoping for a revamp and at least some background research on these couples before casting them on the show because some of the cast from last season had absolutely no business being married — we’re looking at you, Airris.

Another season of the unique eight-week experiment is just around the corner, and we’ve already found some details about what you can expect.

Here’s what we know about a possible premiere date, location, and the newest crop of MAFS hopefuls.

MAFS Season 17 will take place in Denver, Colorado

In October 2022, Kinetic Content, the casting company behind the hit TV show, put out a casting call for new MAFS hopefuls from Denver, Colorado.

In a post shared on Instagram, they urged singles to apply.

“Single in Denver? ❤️ Ready to take the ultimate leap of faith? Don’t miss your chance at finding your everlasting love! 💍 We are in the final stages of casting, so submit your application TODAY to: mafscasting.castingcrane.com,” they wrote.

Since then, the company has not only held auditions and chosen the couples, but they’ve also filmed the new season.

Here’s what we know about the Season 17 cast

Married at First Sight fan page @mafsfan has been keeping us updated on Season 17, and they predict the show will premiere sometime this summer.

The page shared exclusive information from their sources back in June, revealing that most big events have already been filmed, including the wedding day, honeymoon, and living situations.

The weddings reportedly took place the weekend of January 28 and were filmed at the Lionsgate Event Center in Lafayette, Colorado.

They also responded to a viewer in the comment and shared that “decision day already happened, but probably not reunion yet. definitely the AfterParty is being filmed by now tho!”

Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

The MAFS fan page also went further and shared photos of the couples allegedly cast for the show.

The Season 17 couples are Michael and Chloe, Brennan and Emily, Austin and Rebecca, Cameron and Clare, and Orion and Lauren.

As for the experts guiding the newly married couples, we assume Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz are also back for another season.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.