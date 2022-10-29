MAFS Nashville: Meet the new couples from Married at First Sight

Pastor Cal will return for Season 16 of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

The matchmaking phenomenon, Married at First Sight, is coming back for a new season.

This time, the show is headed to Nashville hoping to pair singles with their perfect match.

The show uses a team of experts to help bring strangers together. Through a series of questions and interviews, the team will decide which individuals have the best chance at a lasting union.

After just eight weeks of marriage, the couples must decide if they have a strong enough connection to continue with their relationship, or if they’re ready for a divorce.

On the heels of the Season 15 finale, the cast for the new season has been released. People shared an exclusive look at the 10 singles who have agreed to blindly get married.

The cast includes a 20-something who is bored with dating apps, an established career woman who believes she intimidates men, and more than one person who feels this is their last shot at settling down.

Meet the new MAFS couples

Five new couples will join the MAFS franchise during Season 16, including Airris, 39, and Jasmine, 31. Airris has spent a lot of time focusing on his career and feels he’s ready to plant roots with someone special. Jasmine has never felt lucky when it comes to dating and hopes the experts have found her a husband she can settle down with.

Nicole, 32, says she’s not a traditional woman and thinks having an arranged marriage is right up her alley. She’s been matched with Christopher, 36, who has struggled to connect with anyone as a new resident of Nashville. They both feel the experts can help them find love with this unique process.

Domynique is the youngest cast member at 25. She hasn’t had much experience with long-term relationships, but believes she is ready to get married. She says she’s tired of swiping on dating apps and hopes to find her soulmate on the show. Mackinley is 33 and admits to struggling to trust women due to his previous relationships. He’s afraid of being hurt but is willing to risk it to find love.

Two of the couples are ready to start a family

Clint and Gina both have complete faith in the MAFS process. Clint feels that turning 40 has made him approach love differently, and he hopes the show will lead him to his soulmate. Believing family is one of the most important things in life, Clint hopes to have kids of his own soon. Gina, 36, spent a few years getting over a tough breakup and hopes to be matched with someone who is open to traveling and being successful in their careers. She is also ready to start a family.

The last couple is Kirsten and Shaquille. Kirsten, 32, believes her success is intimidating to men which has affected her dating life. She is ready to be married and have kids but won’t settle for anyone who can’t meet her standards. Shaquille is 31 and has taken the last few years to work on himself in therapy. He now believes he is ready to be married and start a family with the right person.

Season 16 is expected to see the return of Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, Dr. Pia Holec and DeVon Franklin as the panel of experts. The new season is set to premiere in early 2023.

The Season 15 Married at First Sight reunion airs Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8/7c on Lifetime.