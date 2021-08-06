MAFS: Anthony and Ashley celebrate their 5 year anniversary

Anthony and Ashley reminisce on five years of marriage. Pic credit: Lifetime

On Married at First Sight Season 5, Anthony and Ashley both said “I do” to one another as total strangers.

Now, 5 years later and with a lot of life in between, Ashley and Anthony are celebrating their 5 year wedding anniversary.

This milestone in Anthony and Ashley’s marriage is especially significant considering they are one of the longest-lasting couples from the series. The only other couple to have remained married in the first 5 seasons of the show is Jamie and Doug from MAFS Season 1.

Similar to Jamie and Doug, Anthony and Ashley are also proud parents of two cute young kids. From starting as strangers to now having a whole family of their own, Anthony and Ashley’s 5 year anniversary is truly an accomplishment, and they took to social media to express their joy in making the decision to be married at first sight.

Ashley and Anthony reflect on their wild ride

To recognize their anniversary, Ashley posted a photo within a photo, sharing a sweet polaroid of her and Anthony kissing on a dock surrounded by gorgeous water.

She captioned the post by saying, “5 years ago I made a crazy decision to marry a stranger. It turned out to be the best decision I have ever made” and then wished her husband, Anthony, a happy 5 year anniversary.

In Anthony’s anniversary post, he shared several photos from various moments in their marriage, including adorable photos of their two daughters and a wedding photo that was featured in People magazine.

Anthony captioned the photo with a heartwarming message, stating, “This is what our last 5 years has looked like! I still can’t believe it! It’s been quite a ride and really the ride has just started.” Declaring his love for Ashley, Anthony also wrote, “I love you to the moon and back.”

Both Anthony and Ashley’s posts received lots of love from other MAFS couples as well as some MAFS stars whose marriages didn’t work out but they still expressed feeling happy that the risk of marrying a stranger paid off so well for Anthony and Ashley.

Anthony and Ashley’s journey felt meant to be

Anthony and Ashley appeared to be a perfect match right from the start, with Anthony sharing that before he even knew Ashley’s name he had a unique vision of a flashlight landing on the letter “A”.

The pair continued to fall more in love as the show went on. They had the smoothest ride of all the couples on their season considering both Cody and Danielle and Nate and Sheila’s marriages ended in divorce and even a social media feud.

After unsurprisingly saying “yes” on Decision Day, Anthony and Ashley continue to document their life on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam and have remained one of the favorite couples amongst MAFS fans.

Congratulations to Anthony and Ashley for making it 5 years into their one-of-a-kind marriage!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.