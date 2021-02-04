MAFS stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico welcome second child — Here’s what we know

Anthony and Ashely introduced their baby girl on Instagram one day after she was born. Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Married at First Sight stars Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico have welcomed their second child.

The happy couple shared their exciting news via Instagram and People magazine, both of which included pictures of the newest addition to their family. They spilled details about their baby girl as they prepared to take her home to meet her big sister, Mila.

Anthony and Ashley revealed 2-year-old Mila was going to be a big sister last summer. A couple of weeks later, they shared the baby was a girl, making Anthony outnumbered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did Anthony and Ashley name their second child?

Vaeda Marie D’Amico was born on Wednesday, February 3. Ashley shared in an Instagram post which featured a couple of photos of the proud mama’s newest angel.

“This little peanut made her debut on 2/3/2021 at 11:11am. She weighed 6lbs and is 19inches long,” Ashley wrote. “It was definitely love at first sight! We can’t wait to get her home and introduce her to her big sister.”

Proud papa Anthony took to the comments section to share his joy over baby Vaeda.

“Look at my little love,” he wrote, accompanied by several little happy face emojis.

Ashley and Anthony gush over their little family

The MAFS Season 5 alums got candid about their family in an interview with People magazine, shortly after Vaeda’s birth.

“Ashley and I are beyond excited to announce the birth of the newest member of our family, our daughter Vaeda Marie. She’s how I thought Mila’s hair was going to be,” Anthony expressed.

The pregnancy was challenging for Ashley. She suffered spotting and bleeding at the beginning of her pregnancy. Thankfully everything turned out fine.

“This pregnancy was not easy on me, and the birth was even harder but meeting the new addition to our family made it all worth it!” It was definitely love at first sight,” Ashley shared with the magazine.

Ashley learning she was pregnant and telling Anthony was featured on Season 1 of Married At First Sight: Couples Cam. She admitted sharing the moment on camera was nerve-racking, but they were glad they did it.

Fans will see the rest of Ashley’s pregnancy and perhaps baby Vaeda’s birth on MAFS: Couples Cam Season 2. Yes, Anthony and Ashley are back to give viewers even more insight into their lives.

Congratulations go out to Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from Married at First Sight fame on the birth of their second daughter.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.