MAFS baby! Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta expecting second child

There is another Married at Frist Sight baby on the way. Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta are expecting their second child together.

The proud parents are one of the few success stories from the hit Lifetime show. Their second child will join a growing number of babies being welcomed into the MAFS family.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner also recently welcomed their second child and first son, Hendrix Douglas.

Ashley and Anthony are already parents to daughter Mila Rose, who is almost two years old. They have shared parenthood joys on social media, including several photos and videos of their precious little girl.

Baby Number 2 announcement

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, Ashley shared the happy news that she was pregnant. She included a photo of her holding Mila, while Anthony happily showed the sonogram.

“We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact,” Ashley began a very lengthy captain on the post.

While the couple is thrilled to announce that they are expanding their family, Ashley’s pregnancy has been difficult. She even admitted that she would have preferred to wait to reveal she was pregnant.

However, their appearance on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam was going to spill the beans. Anthony and Ashley filmed the segment for the Lifetime show eight weeks ago when she was newly pregnant.

Not a smooth pregnancy

The second pregnancy has been far from smooth sailing for Ashley. In her Instagram post, Ashley admitted she has been experiencing spotting and bleeding as she enters her second trimester.

“I’ve been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out, and baby looks good. There has been no explanation for the bleeding or any idea when it might stop. From what I am told, some women just bleed, and everything turns out fine. We are moving forward cautiously optimistic,” the reality TV star wrote.

In an interview with People magazine, Ashley and Anthony shared that they struggled to conceive another child. Despite the scary problems with the pregnancy, they are looking forward to adding a new addition to the family.

Anthony spilled that he knows Mila is going to be a great big sister. Although he would love to add a boy into the family, Anthony told the magazine he would be just as happy with another daughter.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.