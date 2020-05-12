Married at First Sight update: Here are all the MAFS babies now

It is time for another Married at First Sight update, and this time the focus is on all the babies that have joined the MAFS family.

Although a majority of the couples featured on the hit Lifetime series don’t find their happily ever after, some exceptional duos are still married. Of those couples that are together, a handful has become parents too.

Let’s take a look at those MAFS couples that have welcomed babies.

Henley and Hayes Hehner

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are the proud parents to a daughter, Henley, who turns 3-years-old this summer. The couple, from Season 1 of Married at First Sight, is also expecting their second child and first son, Hayes, any day now.

The road to parenthood has not been easy for Doug and Jamie. She suffered two miscarriages as they worked to expand their family. Jamie’s pregnancy with Hayes has been challenging. The protective mama has been fearful something would happen. Thankfully Jamie is full term and is ready to meet Baby Hayes in person.

Mila Rose D’Amico

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from Season 5 of the hit Lifetime show are blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Mila Rose. Their precious angel was three weeks early, giving Anthony and Ashely a little scare.

The first-time parents opened up to Us Weekly as they celebrated their daughter’s first birthday last January. They agreed she was not only the best thing to happen to them but that Milia has only strengthened their bond as a family.

Laura Denise Pierre

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre gave fans quite the shock when Shawniece announced her pregnancy at the end of their season of MAFS. She presented Jephte with a tiny shoe to let him know they were expecting as Season 6 came to a close.

They welcomed Laura Demise in August 2018. As the couple celebrated Laura’s first birthday, Shawniece reflected on how they went from a couple that almost didn’t make it one year married to a beautiful family of three. Laura not only completed their family but made them a stronger couple.

Olivia Nicole Dodd

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd from Season 7 of the hit Lifetime series welcomed daughter Olivia in February 2019. Although Olivia is perfectly healthy now, her entry into the world was terrifying.

Both Olivia and Danielle’s lives were in danger. It was a harrowing night that left Bobby uncertain if his wife and child would survive. Both Danielle and Bobby told their versions of the night Olivia was born to People magazine as they prepared to celebrate their little girl’s first birthday.

Fans can catch up with Doug and Jamie, Ashley and Anthony, Shawniece and Jephte, as well as Danielle and Bobby in the latest Lifetime MAFS spin-off, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. The show will feature vets from the show filming their lives at home in quarantine during coronavirus pandemic.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam premieres Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on Lifetime.