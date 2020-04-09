Lifetime announces new MAFS self-shot spinoff series, Couples’ Cam

Lifetime has announced a new Married at First Sight self-shot spinoff series titled Couples’ Cam. The new show will follow nine fan-favorite couples from ten seasons of MAFS.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam will focus on the good, the bad, and the ugly of domestic life for these couples with two significant twists.

First, the stories will take place in real-time. Second, the series will be shot entirely by the featured couples, as opposed to a camera and production crew.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam premiere date, synopsis and more

The latest spinoff from MAFS will take a deep dive into the home life of chosen couples. It is a raw, intimate, and profoundly revealing look at life for these nine duos.

Viewers can expect to see personal highlights of these people’s lives since their time on their respective seasons.

Think of it as a where are they now meets Real World. It is a life update taking place in each couple’s home with mounted cameras, diary cams, and virtual chats.

“Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” explained Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI.

The timing of the self-shot show is perfect considering the current health climate.

Gena elaborated on that by saying, “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Lifetime is wasting no time getting the new show to air. Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 20, at 8/7c.

The network has ordered six episodes of the new series.

Did she just say, you wouldn’t marry someone without saying I love you???? Didn’t you get married at first sight??? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/UgLQkE2APb — Mi Amor 🌊 (@MiAmorLetra) April 9, 2020

Which couples will be on the new MAFS spinoff?

As mentioned above, there will be nine couples from various seasons featured on the MAFS spinoff. The couples that have signed on for new series include Doug and Jamie from Season 1, as well as Ashley and Anthony from Season 5.

Season 6 couple Shawniece and Jephte are also on board. There are two couples from Season 9 featured in the show, Beth and Jamie plus Greg and Deonna.

Season 8 has the most couples in the new series. Danielle and Bobby, Steph, and AJ, as well as Kristine and Keith, have all agreed to participate in the show.

There is one couple that has not yet been revealed by Lifetime.

The network has confirmed a fan favorite from Season 10 will be a part of the series. Fans are going to have to wait a little while longer for that big reveal.

Lifetime is giving viewers a new Married at Frist Sight spinoff. Couples’ Cam is a new series that is entirely self-shot and will premiere in May.