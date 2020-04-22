Jamie Otis updates after COVID-19 test in tearful video, pregnant MAFS alum is full-term

Jamie Otis has updated fans after her COVID-19 test in a tearful video that also shares the pregnant Married at First Sight alum is full-term.
It is one of the scariest things that Jamie has endured, and the reality TV star has seen her fair share of heartache.
Instead of taking the last few days of pregnancy to prepare for her rainbow baby, Jamie has been dealing with the possibility of having coronavirus.
The terrified mom used Instagram to explain what it has been like for her during this unprecedented time.
Jamie reveals she had to get tested for COVID-19
Jamie shared in an Instagram story on Tuesday night that her doctor wanted her to get tested for COVID-19. She was at the clinic getting ready to take the test in the video.
“This is all so scary, like, seriously. I pray to God I don’t have COVID-19 because if I do, she recommends I stay away from my baby,” she explained.
The footage was captioned with Jamie explaining that if she tested positive for coronavirus, she would have to stay away from the baby for two weeks.
It doesn’t matter if Jamie delivered the baby at home or in a hospital, she would have to isolate from the little one.
Jamie admits it is a stressful time
After getting tested for COVI-19, Jamie broke down to fans in a tearful video discussing her anxiety and pregnancy.
Although she genuinely felt she was fine, the not knowing if she and her baby were ok, is taking a toll on Jamie.
I had planned on taking my weekly bump pic and CELEBRATING the fact that I’m full term but honestly, right now I’m in such an emotional rut & smiling for a cutesy pic is the last thing on my mind. I dont wanna pretend I’m all happy-go-lucky over here when I’m a complete MESS. I’m embarrassed to admit it & I feel *so* annoying to even be concerned about anything! I’m so fortunate that I have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM! (I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy)🙏🏻 I am the LUCKY one who gets to stay home and quarantine while others have to go out and risk their lives to help those who are sick. Honestly, I’m an RN and should be out there helping too but instead I’m safe inside. Which I justify with being pregnant but there are *so many* pregnant women going into the battle zone daily! They’re the real heroes!!!! I feel so corny to say this, but I genuinely want to thank everyone who is out there risking their lives to help save everyone else/deliver their foods, stock the shelves, etc. I know there are signs on the roads and you probably see it all the time that we at home are thankful for you – but I hope you genuinely *know* each time you gown up, get your masks & gloves on & walk into work WE AT HOME WHO ARE SAFE AND PROTECTED ARE SO *THANKFUL* for you and we applaud you!!🙏🏻👏🏻 And if you’re a pregnant mama worried over everything and anything right now aaaaand you feel kinda psycho with your emotions – girl, I GET IT.💯 I’m here for you if you need to vent! …. We will ALL get through this! One step at a time!🙏🏻🤰🏼👶🏼💗 #positivevibesonly
The MAFS star let her followers know she felt silly crying. Then again, she cries all the time these days, thanks to pregnancy hormones.
Jamie admitted the swab going up into her nose for the test hurt, which caused her more anxiety.
Jamie expressed that despite the way she is feeling, she is trying to focus on positive vibes.
The reality TV personality shared she is blessed. Jamie has her husband, Doug, their daughter, Henley Grace, and is fortunate to be able to stay home.
However, the current health climate, as well as her two miscarriages, make it hard for Jamie to relax. She gave a shoutout to all the pregnant mamas who feel “kinda psycho with your emotions” amid the pandemic.
It will be a couple of days before Jamie Otis gets the results of her COVID-19 test. Until then, the Married at First Sight alum is going to stay positive, let herself breakdown when needed, and cherish all the blessings in her life.
