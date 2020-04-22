Jamie Otis updates after COVID-19 test in tearful video, pregnant MAFS alum is full-term

Jamie Otis has updated fans after her COVID-19 test in a tearful video that also shares the pregnant Married at First Sight alum is full-term.

It is one of the scariest things that Jamie has endured, and the reality TV star has seen her fair share of heartache.

Instead of taking the last few days of pregnancy to prepare for her rainbow baby, Jamie has been dealing with the possibility of having coronavirus.

The terrified mom used Instagram to explain what it has been like for her during this unprecedented time.

Jamie reveals she had to get tested for COVID-19

Jamie shared in an Instagram story on Tuesday night that her doctor wanted her to get tested for COVID-19. She was at the clinic getting ready to take the test in the video.

“This is all so scary, like, seriously. I pray to God I don’t have COVID-19 because if I do, she recommends I stay away from my baby,” she explained.

The footage was captioned with Jamie explaining that if she tested positive for coronavirus, she would have to stay away from the baby for two weeks.

It doesn’t matter if Jamie delivered the baby at home or in a hospital, she would have to isolate from the little one.

Jamie admits it is a stressful time

After getting tested for COVI-19, Jamie broke down to fans in a tearful video discussing her anxiety and pregnancy.

Although she genuinely felt she was fine, the not knowing if she and her baby were ok, is taking a toll on Jamie.

The MAFS star let her followers know she felt silly crying. Then again, she cries all the time these days, thanks to pregnancy hormones.

Jamie admitted the swab going up into her nose for the test hurt, which caused her more anxiety.

Jamie expressed that despite the way she is feeling, she is trying to focus on positive vibes.

The reality TV personality shared she is blessed. Jamie has her husband, Doug, their daughter, Henley Grace, and is fortunate to be able to stay home.

However, the current health climate, as well as her two miscarriages, make it hard for Jamie to relax. She gave a shoutout to all the pregnant mamas who feel “kinda psycho with your emotions” amid the pandemic.

It will be a couple of days before Jamie Otis gets the results of her COVID-19 test. Until then, the Married at First Sight alum is going to stay positive, let herself breakdown when needed, and cherish all the blessings in her life.