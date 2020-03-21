Is Jamie Otis still pregnant? When is the MAFS alum due?

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are expecting their second child following heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss. Their baby boy is set to arrive in less than two months.
The Married at First Sight alum and her husband have been anxiously awaiting adding to their family and back in October, they confirmed the news. Now, fans and followers are wondering when Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner will welcome their little one.
When is Jamie Otis due?
Currently, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner anticipate welcoming their little boy on May 8, 2020. That is when she is said to be due, however, at the beginning of her pregnancy, it was believed that her due date was May 14. 2020.
Due dates are often off by a day or two, sometimes even weeks. Based on what the couple was told by their fertility specialist, May 8 is what is in their chart. Jamie Otis has been waiting to bring another baby into the world to join big sister, Henley Grace.
Both the new little one and Henley are rainbow babies. They are children born after a loss of pregnancy. Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner lost a baby before Henley was delivered named Johnathan Edward back in 2016. Since having their daughter, they have experienced both a chemical pregnancy and a miscarriage.
Documenting her life on social media has been therapeutic for the Married at First Sight and Bachelor alum. Jamie Otis has been open and honest with followers, revealing every feeling and thought she was having while going through the tough moments in life.
32 weeks pregnant but I look 42 weeks!🤷🏼♀️ And boy was I WRONG!😬 We fly home tomorrow and I’d be lying if I said I’m not scared.😷 I wish we went home a couple weeks ago, but we didn’t realize how serious this corona virus is. • I’m not one who can’t admit when I’m wrong. I believe that those who can recognize their faults, apologize, and take action to change are good people. I try not to live in fear.🙏🏻 I really believed if I just kept a safe distance & sanitized myself, my family, and everything we touched we’d be fine going out & living as normal as possible.🤦🏼♀️ • During the last few weeks we obvs went to the beach. We went to the pool (but found a spot 6ft away from the few others who were there). We took Gracie to the playground but made sure to wash our hands really well after. All along I was risking our family and others without even realizing it.😕 • I assumed this whole covid 19 thing would kinda just blow over like the seasonal flu, but it’s A LOT more serious than I ever could have imagined.😔 • ***I want to send out a sincere apology to YOU bc by me going out to “live as normal as possible” I was risking YOU and YOUR FAMILY.🙏🏻 I’m a registered nurse and I should know better. I’m ashamed of myself for this and I’m genuinely sorry.🙏🏻 We will not be living so frivolously any longer. • I have gloves & masks for our trip home tomorrow & of course sanitizer…to protect ourselves and to protect *others*from us and our silly choices.💯 It’ll be our last trip out for a long, long time. No matter what we “need” we will not be going to the grocery store or any other place for two full weeks once we get home. Our plan is to STAY HOME & STAY SAFE!☺️ • I hope you’re staying safe, too! We will all get through this together. Sending you SO MUCH LOVE & thinking of YOU!💗
Is Jamie Otis still pregnant?
As of writing this, Jamie Otis is still pregnant. She shared a photo of her little family on Instagram. At 32 weeks pregnant, she is almost in the home stretch.
The photo that she shared features her in a baby bump-hugging dress in blue to signify she would be welcoming a baby boy. Both Dough Hehner and Henley were dressed for the occasion as well.
They have been vacationing in Florida and will be returning home tomorrow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jamie Otis revealed that she was concerned and should have flown home sooner but she didn’t believe things were as bad as some were saying.
In the next few weeks, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner will be preparing to welcome their little boy. This has been a long process and after the help of a fertility specialist, it is all becoming a reality.
Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.
