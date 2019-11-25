Married at First Sight’s Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis have a gender reveal party

There will finally be a boy amongst the Married at First Sight’s kids. Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis from Season 1 of the hit show, are having a boy.

The couple had a gender reveal party and showed it on their YouTube channel Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. With Doug and Jamie. The party had a lot of pink and blue decorations, and the parents, along with their daughter Henley Grace dressed in white.

The food at the party looked delicious, including two cupcakes that Jamie made herself. She said, “A baker I am not, but a baby maker, I am,” as she rubbed her cute baby bump.

Doug’s dad, Doug Sr, showed off his sympathy baby bump while Jamie told Doug’s mother, Bonnie, “Congratulations, Bonnie! You’re going to have another child!”

The couple revealed the gender by having Henley crack pink and blue eggs on her parents’ foreheads. Eleven of the eggs were hard-boiled, and one was raw, indicating the sex of the baby.

Henley seemed to have a blast cracking the eggs for a little while, but then she decided she didn’t want to smash eggs on her parent’s heads anymore. So Jamie picked up a blue egg, cracked it on Doug’s head, and it was the raw one. Doug excitedly said, “It’s the first Married at First Sight boy.”

This child will be the second for the couple, who were married at first sight on television after being matched by a panel of experts. The couple had some trouble conceiving, having a baby that was stillborn before Henley was born, and a miscarriage and chemical pregnancy afterward.

Congrats to the couple on their baby boy.

The new season of Married at First Sight airs in January 2020.