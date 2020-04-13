Jamie Otis reveals homebirth plans amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s one thing to be isolated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s another thing to be quarantined while pregnant.

But that’s the case for many women right now including Married at First Sight alum, Jamie Otis.

Jamie recently showed off her 35-months pregnancy photo on Instagram and announced that she’s decided on a new birth plan.

Jamie is considering a home birth

The 33-year old reality star posted in part, “to be very honest, if this pandemic never came there’s not a chance I would’ve ever considered a home birth.

“I didn’t know a lot about them and as a Labor & Delivery nurse I learned the safest place to have your baby is in the hospital.

“….but then COVID19 came.”

She then added: “We weighed every single option and thoroughly RESEARCHED. I prayed and meditated and just asked for signs … and the other day when I met with my midwife I just *knew* a home birth is going to be safest and best for us during this time.”

Hospitals in New York have implemented a new policy

Jamie and her 36-year-old hubby, Doug, currently reside in New York, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

The Huffington Post reported that last month, several hospital networks in New York City banned partners from delivery rooms, potentially leaving thousands of pregnant women to deliver babies alone.

While this rule is to promote the safety of babies and mothers, it has to be devastating for many families to learn that they would miss out on a monumental moment.

Jamie and Doug are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Henly Grace, and are now expecting a baby boy.

Why home birth?

The couple recently spoke with People, via video chat, noting that they did lots of research before making the decision to opt for a home birth.

“The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can’t leave the hospital?” Doug said. “At least with our house, we know it’s a more controlled environment.”

Jamie, who is a labor and delivery nurse, says concerns about her baby contracting COVID-19 while at the hospital, also played a part in their decision.

“What if my baby contracts it and he’s stuck in a hospital in the midst of this pandemic? … It was just a nightmare.”

Jamie and Doug also shared a word of advice for other pregnant couples, noting that the right decision will arise by “educating yourself, and finding out what’s best for you and your family.”

The Married at First Sight alums are set to welcome their new bundle of joy next month.

Meanwhile, you can check out season 10 of Married at First Sight, which is gearing up for its finale, Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.