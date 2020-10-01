Ashley Petta’s gender reveal: Anthony D’Amico reveals that he’ll have ‘three girls’

We first met Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico on Season 5 of the hit Lifetime show Married at First Sight.
Almost 5 years later and the couple is still happily married. Not only are they stronger than ever, but Ashley and Anthony are also welcoming a new addition to their clan.
The couple currently has 2-year-old Mila Rose and Ashley is now pregnant with their second child.
Ashley has had trouble pregnancies in the past
Ashley’s first pregnancy didn’t come without its problems, baby Mila Rose was born three weeks early, weighing in at a mere 4 pounds 14 ounces.
She revealed the pregnancy early to fans at 13 weeks, although normally she would’ve preferred to wait to make the big news.
“We’ve been struggling with this for a while, but I’m very happy to announce that we are pregnant again! This pregnancy goes to show that no path to pregnancy is the same,” Ashley revealed in an interview with People magazine.
Although she has experienced some bleeding and spotting, the second pregnancy has been smooth sailing for the MAFS alum.
Anthony reveals he’ll have three girls in his life on Instagram
It's officially official! Daddy's got 3 girls!! Yes mama is counted in this. Of course it would've been nice to have one of each but I'll love my girls will all my heart no matter what. Really I just want everyone to be healthy, Ashley included, for this pregnancy and birth. I guess I should get used to the color pink. Maybe I should buy more pink shirts or something. Gentlemen with all girls, how is it?
The couple made the revelation on MAFS spinoff Couples Cam when Ashley told Anthony she had a surprise for him. While Anthony thought it was a gift or a trip – baby Mila Rose walked in the room to surprise her father with a onesie that read ‘big sister’.
Anthony recently revealed on Instagram that he will officially have three girls in his life now. Although he would’ve loved to have one of each, his girls will have his whole heart.
He joked that now he’ll definitely need to get used to the color pink. The MAFS family is super excited to welcome their new daughter!
Married at First Sight: Couples Cam airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.