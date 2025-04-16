Here’s why MAFS’ Emily Balch is being called a ‘crazy narcissist’

Married at First Sight fans are trying to figure out what’s going on with Emily Balch, and honestly, so are we.

Emily’s social media account is littered with people calling her a “crazy narcissist” due to her behavior online.

Monsters and Critics reported on her recent wedding day snaps featuring her ex, Brennan Shoykhet, which confused many people.

However, she was not done yet.

We don’t know what triggered the sudden photos of Brennan almost two years after their marriage turned sour.

However, she shared more snaps of her ex, this time from their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico.

Emily Balch shades her ex, Brennan Shoykhet, in new photos

The MAFS alum shared a new Instagram post, and again, Brennan was front and center.

The first snap showed the duo on their honeymoon in Mexico, huddled close together as they smiled for the photos.

“Honeymoon fits made up for the #mexicohaircut 💇🏼♀️🥲 (@oneoneswim for all the HM 👙but couldn’t tag most!!) ” noted Emily in the caption.

The second photo in the slide showed the then-newlyweds holding up a giant Cancun sign, and there are other snaps of the two holding hands during the trip.

Emily threw a dig at her ex by adding the song Gaslighter by The Chicks to her post.

Meanwhile, if Emily’s posts are supposedly of her honeymoon outfits–two years after the fact, no less — why is her ex-husband, Brennan Shoykhet, included?

MAFS fans call Emily a ‘crazy narcissist’ as she claps back

Emily’s Instagram post is flooded with comments from MAFS fans dragging her for posting Brennan.

“@the_emily_balch SERIOUSLY, ARE YOU THAT BORED THAT YOU NEED ATTENTION?” wrote a commenter. “YOU ARE A WAKED CRAZY NARCISSIST!!! MOVE ON GIRL.”

Someone asked, “Why are you posting pictures of this guy? lol. He might think you’re obsessed.”

Another responded, “She is!!!! She is a narcissist who needs attention. He has moved on… @the_emily_balch needs to grow up and move on.”

One Instagram user said, “Emily, like, respectfully, let it go. 😂😂😂 I have second embarrassment. Very cringe. Very not demure. Very, what is we doin 😂😂.”

Another added, “@the_emily_balch What’s the reason for these posts? At first, it comes across like y’all are together again. Be better, move on, and stop this madness!”

Pic credit: @the_emily_balch/Instagram

Meanwhile, Emily has seen the backlash over her recent posts and issued a response on her Instagram Story.

Emily Balch speaks out. Pic credit: the_emily_balch/Instagram

“Keep talking s*** about me posting Brennan in my pics. It’s giving me engagement ⬆️ so TYSM 💋💋,” she wrote.

