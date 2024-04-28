MAFS fans troll Emily Balch and tell her to ‘get some professional help’

Emily Balch was trying to enjoy a self-care day at the spa, but her restful outing was interrupted by angry Married at First Sight fans.

After sharing a video of the relaxing moment on social media, people took to the comment section of her post to troll the 29-year-old.

Fans are upset about Emily’s behavior and they made it clear that she needs “professional help” not self-care.

Emily has been bombarded with hateful comments since she went public with her Instagram account, but so far she hasn’t clapped back at anyone.

However, we know the blonde beauty doesn’t bite her tongue, so we’re waiting to see how long she can hold out.

Emily’s besties — Clare Kerr, Lauren Good, and Becca Haley — are suffering the same fate.

The only MAFS wife getting support from fans is Chloe Brown, who took the title of MVP for Season 17.

Emily Balch is getting trolled online after sharing ‘self-care’ post

It’s been a stressful year for Emily Balch who had never been in a relationship until she decided to sign up for MAFS and marry a stranger.

We could tell that setup would be a recipe for disaster and it was, as her marriage to Brennan Shoykhet came to a tumultuous end.

Now that it’s all over, Emily wanted some rest so she opted for a relaxing spa day to ease the stress.

The MAFS star posted a video that showed her getting a facial treatment online writing, “Sometimes we all need a little self-care!”

However, MAFS fans quickly took to the comments to troll the Season 17 star.

“You need professional help not self care,” retorted an Instagram user.

“PLEASE PLEASE GET SOME PROFESSIONAL HELP,” urged someone else.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “Wait, that’s not a psychiatrist 🤨🤔.”

Someone else wrote, “Try harder. It’s your heart that needs scraping.”

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @balch_so_hard/Instagram

Emily Balch has gone to therapy since her divorce

Emily has been getting professional help, as we saw a session between the MAFS star and her therapist on the Season 17 Where Are They Now special.

That scene garnered even more backlash as it proved Emily’s behavior hasn’t changed much since her time on the show.

It’s still early days and there’s room for growth so maybe as time goes on we’ll see the new and improved Emily.

Do you think Emily will change after more time with her therapist? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.