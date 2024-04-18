Emily Balch trolled by MAFS fans for ‘embarrassing’ behavior at the reunion

Emily Balch put on quite a performance at the Married at First Sight reunion, and now she’s being trolled on social media.

People are bashing the 29-year-old for her “embarrassing” behavior, which included storming off the stage, giving a major attitude to the reunion host, and refusing to take accountability for anything.

While the entire Denver cast is being blamed for their part in the devious plot, at this point, the men are coming up smelling like roses.

Cameron, Brennan, Orion, Austin, and Cameron apologized to the experts and owned up to their part in the plot. They also apologized to their ex-wives for how things played out in their marriages.

However, when it came time for the women to take accountability, it was a different story as they refused to back down.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

None more so than Emily, who not only continued to blame Brennan for everything that happened but also refused to accept his apology.

The entire pink squad is getting dragged on social media, but Emily is getting the brunt of the backlash as her childish antics stand out as the worst among the bunch.

Emily Balch is getting trolled for embarrassing herself at the MAFS reunion

Emily has finally gone public with her Instagram account but she might be regretting that decision right now, just scrolling through the harsh comments.

“Watching the reunion right now and Emily, you are in DENIAL!! I cannot believe how you treated Brennan. I’m so glad he found love ….you are so full of yourself it’s pathetic…” wrote an MAFS viewer.

“From the beginning of show I was like this girl is a hot mess…and turns out I was right. She’s cray cray the way she acted on reunion was embarrassing,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @balch_so_hard/Instagram

Another person told Emily, “You acted a fool on this show. Take a accountability and own your ish. You are a grown woman who threw tantrums and looked a mess.”

“Girrllll….that was embarrassing. You need to grow up,” added someone else.

Emily throws shade at Brennan and Cameron

Emily was watching the reunion just like the rest of us and she had some thoughts about Brennan and Cameron.

“Genuinely concerned for the people who are automatically believing #babyboybrennan and #connivingclowncam🤡🤡” she wrote along with a screenshot from the reunion.

Emily Balch blasts Cameron Frazer and Brennan Shoykhet. Pic credit: @balch_so_hard/Instagram

“Cam really deserved that Oscar for the best actor of the Season tho – the lip quivering is next level” Emily added.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.