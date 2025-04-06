Michelle Tomblin denies telling MAFS experts she wanted a ‘light-skinned Black man’

Michelle Tomblin has a few things to clear up now that her time on Married at First Sight has ended.

The Season 18 bride rubbed viewers the wrong way from the matchmaking special when the experts claimed she requested a “light-skinned Black man.”

She was matched with David Trimble, who fit that description, but the result was disastrous.

However, Michelle addressed that controversial moment during a recent interview after getting blowback earlier in the season.

According to the makeup artist, she has dated people from all races and was not stuck on physical features.

However, things got twisted when the experts asked her to be specific about her dating history.

Michelle Tomblin talks about her MAFS casting

Michelle was a guest on the Positively Uncensored podcast, and she touched on everything, starting with how she got cast on the show.

The 40-year-old said she was scouted on social media.

“Yeah, someone slid into my DM on Instagram and was like, ‘I think you’d be a good fit for the show,'” Michelle revealed.

The MAFS star initially took it as a “joke” until she progressed through each stage.

Once things started falling into place, Michelle said she took it as a “sign this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Michelle denies claim she asked the experts for a ‘light-skinned Black man’

Michelle had a lot of controversial moments on the show, starting with her alleged request about wanting a Black man with light skin.

However, she noted that wasn’t the case, adding that she told the experts she was open to race, age, and other things.

Michelle revealed she dated different races in the past, both Black and white.

However, the scene where they claimed she wanted a light-skinned Black man was when the experts asked her to be specific.

“It landed as if that was the only requirement… You wanted a guy who was a light-skinned Black man.” The podcast host noted. “There was discourse online surrounding the fetishism behind that statement.”

“It was misportrayed… I said that I’ve dated people like that in the past, but I think it just made it seem like that was the only thing I wanted,” explained the MAFS star, who affirmed that’s not the case.

“I think if you look back at my history, I would be all over the map.”

Michelle continued, “They eliminated a lot of what I said and just kept what fit to make David work; that’s how I feel.”

Check out Michelle Tomblin’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.