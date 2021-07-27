Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Meri Brown worries Sister Wives fans after she posts about being mentally abused


Meri and Kody Brown of Sister Wives
Meri Brown posted quotes about mental abuse, worrying Sister Wives fans. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown has Sister Wives fans concerned after she posted a series of quotes about being mentally abused.

Anyone who follows Meri on social media knows that it’s nothing new for the TLC star to share quotes online, especially cryptic ones.

Often, Meri’s fans (and critics) speculate that Meri is referring to her estranged husband, Kody Brown in the quotes she shares.

But Meri’s recent series of posts has Sister Wives fans worrying about her wellbeing.

monsterscriticsreality

1,034 3,275

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Open for business! 🎉 Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently revealed that she reopened her B&B...

View

Jun 2

305 24
Open
Open for business! 🎉 Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently revealed that she reopened her B&B Lizzie's Heritage Inn after closing it to mourn the loss of her mom, Bonnie, who was the innkeeper. ⁠ ⁠ Meri admitted she's "nervous" about running things the way her mom did and shared, "As I’ve spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I’ve smiled, I’ve cried, I’ve come across things I need to tell her.”⁠ ⁠ She continued, "now I know why the electrician didn’t call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together. I’m nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill.”⁠ ⁠ Despite her nerves, Meri is also excited and appreciative of her team! ❤️ Catch more details on Meri and her B&B at the #linkinbio! ⁠ ⁠ (📸: @therealmeribrown/Instagram)⁠ ---------------------⁠ #sisterwives #meribrown #bedandbreakfast #innkeeper #backopen #reopening #openforbusiness #nervous #lizziesheritageinn #lifechanges #newadventures #grandopening #guardianangels #motherslove #janellebrown #TLC #kodybrown #sisterwivestlc #realitytv #realitytvdrama #realitytvshows #explorepage #tv #entertainment #sisterwife⁠ #polygamy #sisterwivestlc #tlcnetwork

Open for business! 🎉 Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently revealed that she reopened her B&B Lizzie's Heritage Inn after closing it to mourn the loss of her mom, Bonnie, who was the innkeeper. ⁠

Meri admitted she's "nervous" about running things the way her mom did and shared, "As I’ve spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I’ve smiled, I’ve cried, I’ve come across things I need to tell her.”⁠

She continued, "now I know why the electrician didn’t call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together. I’m nervous about doing this, she had it so dialed in and knew the drill.”⁠

Despite her nerves, Meri is also excited and appreciative of her team! ❤️ Catch more details on Meri and her B&B at the #linkinbio! ⁠

(📸: @therealmeribrown/Instagram)⁠
---------------------⁠
#sisterwives #meribrown #bedandbreakfast #innkeeper #backopen #reopening #openforbusiness #nervous #lizziesheritageinn #lifechanges #newadventures #grandopening #guardianangels #motherslove #janellebrown #TLC #kodybrown #sisterwivestlc #realitytv #realitytvdrama #realitytvshows #explorepage #tv #entertainment #sisterwife⁠ #polygamy #sisterwivestlc #tlcnetwork ...

305 24

Is Meri Brown reaching out for help?

The first quote in Meri’s Instagram stories read, “Tips for loving someone who’s been mentally abused.” Meri shared four more quotes before the last one that said, “Please be patient – healing takes time.”

Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to discuss Meri’s quotes she shared to her Instagram stories on Monday in a thread titled, “Meris insta story – hmmmmm[.]”

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Sister Wives fans think Kody Brown was ‘abusive’ to Meri

One Sister Wives fan commented on the Reddit thread and felt that Meri has been “abused” by Kody. Their comment read, “She doesn’t know she’s been abused, this is normal in their world. You would think that the woman who travels the most and spends the most time with people outside their world would be the one to realize that Kody is abusive.”

Another commenter echoed the previous poster’s sentiments and added that they felt Meri is possibly being abused by her company, LuLaRoe. “Most of her outside time is spent with her MLM which many describe as a cult. There’s a good chance she’s being mentally abused there too,” the Sister Wives fan wrote.

meri brown of sister wives on reddit
Some of Meri’s quotes she shared on Instagram. Pic credit: u/rillybigdill/Reddit

“Kody on a regular basis refers to Meri using all of these adjectives. I didn’t quite realize it until I read this. That’s degrading as hell to have every emotion belittled,” another fan of the show commented.

meri brown of sister wives on reddit
Sister Wives fans think Meri has been mentally abused. Pic credit: u/rillybigdill/Reddit

“I believe she has been mentally abused,” wrote another Reddit user.

meri brown of sister wives on instagram
Meri’s quotes she shared. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri often shares cryptic messages

Meri’s quotes about mental abuse come on the heels of the 50-year-old TLC star sharing a lengthy post about finding the “purpose” in her pain. Meri was “excited” recently when she traveled to California for a LuLaRoe trip after a 16-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

meri brown of sister wives on instagram
More of Meri’s quotes she shared. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri also sent a strong message when she posted recently about being “fully manipulated” and showed off her bare legs in a rare pic of its kind.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Meri’s relationship with Kody crumbled. The estranged duo admitted that they’re not even a couple anymore, and Kody even admitted to withholding sex from his wife of 31 years.

meri brown of sister wives on instagram
The last of Meri’s quotes she shared. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

These days, Meri splits her time between her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and her B&B in Parowan, Utah, where she has taken over the role of innkeeper since the unexpected passing of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x