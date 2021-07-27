Meri Brown worries Sister Wives fans after she posts about being mentally abused

Meri Brown posted quotes about mental abuse, worrying Sister Wives fans. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown has Sister Wives fans concerned after she posted a series of quotes about being mentally abused.

Anyone who follows Meri on social media knows that it’s nothing new for the TLC star to share quotes online, especially cryptic ones.

Often, Meri’s fans (and critics) speculate that Meri is referring to her estranged husband, Kody Brown in the quotes she shares.

But Meri’s recent series of posts has Sister Wives fans worrying about her wellbeing.

Is Meri Brown reaching out for help?

The first quote in Meri’s Instagram stories read, “Tips for loving someone who’s been mentally abused.” Meri shared four more quotes before the last one that said, “Please be patient – healing takes time.”

Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to discuss Meri’s quotes she shared to her Instagram stories on Monday in a thread titled, “Meris insta story – hmmmmm[.]”

Sister Wives fans think Kody Brown was ‘abusive’ to Meri

One Sister Wives fan commented on the Reddit thread and felt that Meri has been “abused” by Kody. Their comment read, “She doesn’t know she’s been abused, this is normal in their world. You would think that the woman who travels the most and spends the most time with people outside their world would be the one to realize that Kody is abusive.”

Another commenter echoed the previous poster’s sentiments and added that they felt Meri is possibly being abused by her company, LuLaRoe. “Most of her outside time is spent with her MLM which many describe as a cult. There’s a good chance she’s being mentally abused there too,” the Sister Wives fan wrote.

Some of Meri’s quotes she shared on Instagram. Pic credit: u/rillybigdill/Reddit

“Kody on a regular basis refers to Meri using all of these adjectives. I didn’t quite realize it until I read this. That’s degrading as hell to have every emotion belittled,” another fan of the show commented.

Sister Wives fans think Meri has been mentally abused. Pic credit: u/rillybigdill/Reddit

“I believe she has been mentally abused,” wrote another Reddit user.

Meri’s quotes she shared. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri often shares cryptic messages

Meri’s quotes about mental abuse come on the heels of the 50-year-old TLC star sharing a lengthy post about finding the “purpose” in her pain. Meri was “excited” recently when she traveled to California for a LuLaRoe trip after a 16-month-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More of Meri’s quotes she shared. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri also sent a strong message when she posted recently about being “fully manipulated” and showed off her bare legs in a rare pic of its kind.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Meri’s relationship with Kody crumbled. The estranged duo admitted that they’re not even a couple anymore, and Kody even admitted to withholding sex from his wife of 31 years.

The last of Meri’s quotes she shared. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

These days, Meri splits her time between her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and her B&B in Parowan, Utah, where she has taken over the role of innkeeper since the unexpected passing of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.