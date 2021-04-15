Sister Wives: Meri Brown is slowly returning to social media, posts more cryptic messages

Meri Brown is slowly returning to social media after her mother’s death. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown slowed down her social media interaction since losing her mother last month, but she’s slowly starting to return and is still sharing vague inspirational quotes.

On her Instagram stories this week, Meri shared a series of three quotes with her 514k followers.

Meri’s messages to followers were about healing, inner peace, and strength

The first quote read, “Sending love to everyone who’s doing their best to heal from things they do not discuss” and pictured someone canoeing in the water.

Her second quote said “INNER PEACE begins the moment you choose not to allow another person or event control your emotions,” with a pile of rocks stacked strategically on top of each other.

Her last quote included a pic of a dancer in the sand and said, “Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”

Was Meri referencing her broken marriage to Kody or the loss of her mother?

Meri Brown shared a series of quotes on her IG stories after a hiatus from social media. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Between her dissolving marriage to Kody and the passing of her mother, Meri has experienced a lot of pain in her life lately.

It’s possible that Meri could have shared the quotes about her struggles with Kody, who admitted he withholds romance and sex from his wife of 30 years.

Meri shared a quote about inner peace. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri also struggled with the sudden and unexpected loss of her mother, Bonnie, who was the innkeeper at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and who was Meri’s “rock.”

Meri’s only child, Mariah, is living in Utah with her fiance, while Meri lives alone in a huge, million-dollar home in Flagstaff, separated from the rest of the family.

Meri’s last quote was about strength. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri has slowly returned to social media since her mother’s death

Meri recently returned to Twitter after a weeks-long hiatus to address trolls who alleged an affair between her and a TLC producer and another who made comments about Meri’s finances from the show.

Earlier this week, Meri resumed her weekly Friday with Friends on Instagram after taking a break and not posting since March 19.

Meri’s BFF Jenn praised Meri’s fans for their support after Bonnie’s passing

Meri has had a steady support system in her friend Jenn, who she recently paid tribute to in a thoughtful Instagram post.

Jenn wrote, “All of these comments from y’all sharing your stories of loss, some so recent and I am just sitting here reading through my tears. Your kind words and compassion and wingless to share what you’ve gone through are amazing.”

Meri’s BFF Jenn thanked followers for their support after Bonnie’s passing. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“So many have lost so much, you all are so strong and I’m thankful you shared your thoughts, love, mama quotes, and recommendations for healing and grieving with @therealmeribrown. I love seeing all these wonderful souls! ❤️”

Will Meri make any big life changes?

Many have wondered if Meri will make any life-changing decisions now that her mother has passed away. With Mariah living nearly eight hours away in Utah, no legal marriage ties to Kody since 2014, and a successful bed and breakfast to run, it would only seem logical that Meri would make a move, if at all, at this stage in her life.

Some fans of the show have suggested a spinoff of Sister Wives featuring only Meri, called The Meri Brown Show. Still, many other fans have urged Meri to leave Kody amid his perpetual mistreatment of her.

Fans can tune into the two-hour season finale this Sunday to find out if Meri has finally come to any resolutions in her life when it comes to her marriage and her future.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.