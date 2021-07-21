Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ‘excited’ to travel for the first time since the pandemic

Meri Brown is traveling after a year-and-a-half hiatus. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ready to travel again after sixteen months, and she’s “nervous” but looking forward to seeing “her people” again.

The world nearly turned upside down at the beginning of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first came about.

This past season of Sister Wives focused on the Brown family struggling with their daily lives as a supersized family living apart during the pandemic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri Brown has been extra cautious when it comes to socially distancing herself and revealed that the only traveling she has done has been to and from her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ready to travel again

But now, Meri feels comfortable enough to travel again, and told her followers that she’s looking forward to seeing “her people” — or her “LuLaRoe family” as Meri referred to them — and even giving them a hug, although it makes her “nervous.”

Meri shared a selfie sitting in her car, wearing a blue and yellow t-shirt with a white collar and had a half-smile on her face. Meri made it clear that she didn’t want to get into any debates over traveling amid the pandemic.

Love Sister Wives as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Meri’s caption read, “Well, here we go again! Other than back and forth to my B&B, I haven’t traveled in almost a year and a half. I don’t know what to do or how to feel. Listen, I’m well aware that covid is a super polarizing conversation, not one that I’m interested in engaging in.”

“All I’m saying is, I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m anxious, I’m looking forward to seeing my people, you know, all the feels and all the emotions. Am I excited to see them? Yes! Do I want to hug them? Yes! Am I going to? Probably, and am I nervous about it? Yep!” Meri continued.

Meri is visiting her ‘LuLaRoe family’

The 50-year-old TLC star added that she hasn’t really interacted with anyone other than family, and mostly had virtual relationships, which has her feeling apprehensive.

“I think I’ve been so out of touch with anything except virtual relationships with most anyone besides family for the past 16 months, I’m not sure how to feel. It’s exciting, and awkward, and I want to be safe, and make sure everyone around me is safe,” Meri told her followers.

“So yes, I’ll do all the things I can to be safe, and I’ll also super enjoy the next few days. So glad to be back at it, looking forward to a fabulous weekend with my #LuLaRoe family!” Meri concluded.

Meri didn’t specify where she was headed, or whether she was flying or driving. But it appears that her trip is work-related, as she mentioned her “LuLaRoe family.”

Meri is a trainer for the MLM, which sells women’s clothes.

Meri recently hinted at personal growth

The news that Meri is traveling again comes on the heels of her recent cryptic posts about “choosing growth over company” and being “highly manipulated.”

Meri, who is known for sharing plenty of cryptic quotes on Instagram and “stirring up drama,” has not spoken about her estranged marriage to Kody Brown recently. Their struggles played out this season on Sister Wives and viewers watched as their marriage crumbled.

These days, Meri stays busy with her B&B, selling LuLaRoe, and hosting Fridays with Friends on Instagram every Friday night.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.